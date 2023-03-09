Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 350.4 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q4 2022

|
Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the fourth quarter of 2022 closed with 350.4 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 0.5 million domain name registrations, or 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations have increased by 8.7 million, or 2.6%, year over year.1, 2
Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2022, including:
To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit https://verisign.com/dnibarchives.
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byCSC
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Sponsored byWhoisXML API