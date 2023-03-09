Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 350.4 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q4 2022

Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief Q4 2022 – Download Full Report

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the fourth quarter of 2022 closed with 350.4 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 0.5 million domain name registrations, or 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations have increased by 8.7 million, or 2.6%, year over year.1, 2

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2022, including:

