Home / News

SpaceX and T-Mobile to Test Satellite-To-Cell Service This Year

By CircleID Reporter
At the August SpaceX, T-Mobile event, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert answer questions from event attendees about its new Internet service that combines T-Mobile and Starlink technologies.

SpaceX and T-Mobile are set to begin testing their satellite-to-cell service this year, an executive of Elon Musk’s company confirmed Monday. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales, made the announcement during a panel at the Satellite 2023 conference in Washington, D.C. The service, which will offer space-based data services directly to devices on the ground, such as smartphones, is widely considered to have lucrative potential.

SpaceX and T-Mobile initially announced their partnership in August and have vowed to “end mobile dead zones.” To meet this goal, SpaceX has launched roughly 4,000 Starlink satellites to date, with the majority of them being the newly-developed “V2 Mini” satellites, which have quadruple the capacity of the previous generation.

Hofeller noted that the company is currently manufacturing six satellites per day at its facility near Seattle, and is “no longer manufacturing” its 1.5 series of Starlink satellites. Additionally, the company is producing “thousands” of user terminals per day.

SpaceX announced in December that its Starlink program had achieved over one million active subscribers worldwide. Hofeller said this number has increased to “well over” one million users, up from 145,000 users at the start of 2022.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics