Verisign Issues Statement on ICANN’s Decision on .Web Auction

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, released a statement today regarding the ICANN Board of Directors’ decision on the .web auction. The company expressed satisfaction that the ICANN Board of Directors has completed its review of the Independent Review Process Panel’s Final Declaration and has concluded that Verisign’s participation with Nu Dot Co LLC (NDC) in the 2016 .web auction was appropriate and within ICANN’s policies and guidelines. Verisign says it is now looking forward to NDC’s execution of the .web Registry Agreement and submission to ICANN of the request for assignment of the .web Registry Agreement to Verisign.

What’s next: Verisign has stated that it looks forward to working with ICANN and NDC to finalize the disposition of .web and to sharing its plans for launching and growing this exciting new top-level domain. However, the company has also clarified that its 2023 financial guidance does not currently reflect the potential launch of .web and any changes to its guidance will be publicly disclosed by the company.