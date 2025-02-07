NordVPN Promotion

Home / Industry

Domain Name Industry Brief Reports 364.3 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q4 2024

By Verisign  (Sponsored Post) A Global Provider of Critical Internet Infrastructure and Domain Name Registry Services
  • February 07, 2025
  • Views: 365

The fourth quarter of 2024 closed with 364.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 2.0 million domain name registrations compared to the previous quarter, according to the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report, released Thursday at DNIB.com.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2024, including:

  • Top 10 largest TLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available
  • Top 10 largest ccTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available
  • Top 10 largest gTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages and other key statistics

DNIB.com and The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report are sponsored by Verisign. To see past issues of the quarterly report, interactive dashboards and learn about DNIB.com’s statistical methodology, please visit DNIB.com.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By Verisign, A Global Provider of Critical Internet Infrastructure and Domain Name Registry Services

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics
NordVPN Promotion