Domain Name Industry Brief Reports 364.3 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q4 2024

|
The fourth quarter of 2024 closed with 364.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 2.0 million domain name registrations compared to the previous quarter, according to the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report, released Thursday at DNIB.com.
Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2024, including:
DNIB.com and The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report are sponsored by Verisign. To see past issues of the quarterly report, interactive dashboards and learn about DNIB.com’s statistical methodology, please visit DNIB.com.
