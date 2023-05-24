RDRS: Calling All Registrars!

|
Calling all registrars! ICANN is set to launch the Registration Data Request Service (RDRS), and the Registrar Stakeholder Group encourages ICANN registrars to participate.
For those who haven’t been closely following ICANN policy, the RDRS is a step on the path of policy development working to bring our registration data processing requirements into line with data protection laws. One important aspect of data processing is how registrars receive and respond to requests for disclosure of domain name registration data in a manner that is compliant with these laws. The ICANN Community is considering building a centralized System for Standardized Access and Disclosure of non-public gTLD Registration Data, and the RDRS is intended as a pilot project to gather data on the potential volume of usage for that future system.
Registrar participation in the RDRS pilot project is voluntary, but it is extremely important that enough registrars participate to ensure an accurate representation of the overall volume of data requests across our industry. It’s also an opportunity for us to get an operational taste of a system that might ultimately make our jobs easier. Here are some of the reasons why:
The Registrar Stakeholder Group has developed a quick reference that we hope will help you decide to opt into the pilot.
Take a look and feel free to contact [email protected] or visit ICANN’s RDRS page if you have any questions about the pilot or how to participate.
Heineman is currently Chair of the ICANN Registrar Stakeholder Group and she served as the US government representative on ICANN’s Governmental Advisory Committee from 2016 to 2019.
