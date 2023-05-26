CIRA Calls for Experienced Professionals to Join Its Board

Composite: CircleID illustration / Adobe Stock

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is inviting experienced professionals to join its board and help guide the organization. Known for managing the .CA domain, CIRA is a member-based, not-for-profit entity that provides products, services, and programs, ensuring Canadians a secure and trusted digital environment. “CIRA also develops and implements policies that support Canada’s internet community and represents the .CA registry internationally.”

Requirements: The nomination committee is currently accepting applications for board positions. Ideal candidates should have a comprehensive understanding of the domain name industry, including the DNS, registry systems, and relevant internet governance or IP addressing. They must also possess strong financial expertise as certified practitioners with extensive literacy in finance, audit, investment, and risk oversight. The role requires cybersecurity knowledge, leadership skills, and a creative and innovative problem-solving approach. Candidates should also be aware of strategic risks and opportunities impacting CIRA and propose sustainable solutions.

The board’s function is to provide strategic oversight and direction for CIRA, ensuring it continues to manage the .CA domain as a key public resource for Canadians’ benefit. This includes driving initiatives like the CIRA’s Net Good program, cybersecurity products, and the development of internet policy.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. More details about the process and key dates for joining CIRA’s board are available at cira.ca/election.