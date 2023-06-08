Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 354.0 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q1 2023

Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief Q1 2023 – Download Full Report

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the first quarter of 2023 closed with 354.0 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 3.5 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations also increased by 3.5 million, or 1.0%, year over year.1, 2

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the first quarter of 2023

This issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief includes a correction to the March 2023 issue, which incorrectly reported the number of domain name registrations in the .eu ccTLD.2 This was the result of a one-time error in the .eu domain name registration data, provided by ZookNIC, which has since been resolved.

