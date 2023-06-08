Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 354.0 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q1 2023

|
Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the first quarter of 2023 closed with 354.0 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 3.5 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations also increased by 3.5 million, or 1.0%, year over year.1, 2
Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the first quarter of 2023, including:
This issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief includes a correction to the March 2023 issue, which incorrectly reported the number of domain name registrations in the .eu ccTLD.2 This was the result of a one-time error in the .eu domain name registration data, provided by ZookNIC, which has since been resolved.
To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit https://verisign.com/dnibarchives.
