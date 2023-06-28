Home / News

Quantifying Internet Shutdowns: ISOC Introduces the NetLoss Calculator

By CircleID Reporter
The NetLoss calculator estimated the recent shutdown in Pakistan (9-12 May) cost the country more than 17 million USD as well as increased unemployment. Source: The Internet Society Pulse NetLoss Calculator

In light of the ongoing Internet shutdowns, such as the recent government-ordered Internet disruption in Algeria aimed at curbing cheating during national exams, the Internet Society (ISOC) has unveiled a tool, the NetLoss Calculator. This tool calculates the economic costs of internet shutdowns, a feat that has been a significant challenge until now.

Economic Fallout: The move was triggered by the economic fallout from these shutdowns, as reported by Algerians themselves. Local journalist Mehdi Dahhak of Desert Foot recounted how the shutdown hampered their operations and caused a decline in their readability rates. Likewise, tourism businesses like Sarah Zahaf’s suffered from disrupted communication and missed ticket reservation deadlines, causing material losses.

The NetLoss Calculator estimates the economic cost of internet shutdowns using a rigorous, reproducible, econometric framework. It uses a comprehensive set of data, including shutdown details from Internet Society Pulse, data on protests and civil unrest from The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, elections data from Yale University’s Constituency-Level Elections Archive, and socioeconomic indicators from the World Bank.

Quantifying Costs: These data, along with other factors like inflation rate and the percentage of the labor force with basic education, are used to calculate the economic implications of shutdowns. For example, the NetLoss calculator estimated that the recent shutdown in Pakistan cost the country over 17 million USD and resulted in increased unemployment.

Policy Implications: The tool is intended to persuade governments to reconsider these measures and educate technologists, journalists, policymakers, and advocates about the harmful impacts of shutdowns. Governments often enact internet shutdowns to control situations like unrest or exam-related cheating. However, the costs are reported to be detrimental—disruptions to e-commerce, increases in unemployment, and financial and reputational risks for companies are a few negative consequences.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics