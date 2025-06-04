Home / News

America’s Broadband Blind Spot: Audit Reveals Millions More Offline Than FCC Reports

By CircleID Reporter
  • June 04, 2025, 10:11 am PDT
Estimating Broadband Overreporting By State in 2025 (Source: FCC broadband data collections, BroadbandNow.com internet availability audit)

A new audit has sharply challenged the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband availability estimates, revealing that 26 million Americans lack access to fixed 100/20 Mbps internet—6.4 million more than the FCC claims. The discrepancy, a 33% undercount, raises concerns about the integrity of federal broadband maps used to allocate over $42 billion in infrastructure funding.

Audit methodology: Conducted between October 2024 and March 2025, the audit employed over 109,000 address-level checks, confirming service only when internet plans were verifiably purchasable. In contrast, FCC maps rely on self-reported data from providers, often counting a location as “served” if a provider asserts it could deliver service, regardless of real-world capability.

Technology gap: The audit found that over-reporting was especially egregious for fiber networks, with two-thirds of listed “fiber-served” locations unable to access the advertised speeds. DSL and fixed wireless services also overstated availability, affecting nearly half of flagged addresses.

State disparities: Geographic disparities are pronounced. States like Iowa and New Mexico undercounted their unserved populations by more than 60%. California, Texas, and Florida lead in absolute shortfalls, each with hundreds of thousands more unserved residents than reported.

Funding implications: The implications are significant. Funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program risks being misdirected, with an estimated $14 billion potentially diverted from underserved areas. The audit also casts doubt on the effectiveness of prior federal programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, suggesting that roughly 2 million people in awarded zones remain unconnected.

Bottom line: As broadband becomes essential for economic and social participation, policymakers face mounting pressure to improve verification mechanisms before further public funds are distributed. Without more accurate mapping, America’s digital divide may prove wider—and more entrenched—than officials currently acknowledge.

