Home / Industry

CSC Launches Groundbreaking Domaincasting Digital Blocking Network

By CSC  (Sponsored Post) We are the business behind business
  • June 29, 2023
  • Views: 1,017

Innovative new domain security technology delivers visibility for companies looking to mitigate phishing, brand abuse, and online fraud.

CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain and domain name system (DNS) threats, has launched its new DomaincastingSM digital blocking network—a complement to its current Enforcement services. Using global intelligence from our network of partners, CSC helps organizations block and take down domains that are taking advantage of their trusted brands to commit fraud.

Powered by CSC’s proprietary DomainSecSM platform, Domaincasting is the largest global blocking network that includes domain-related malicious data and can be used while enforcing against bad actors with takedowns. It can share malicious data and threats with partners in near real-time. The blocking network shares data with partners such as global internet service providers (ISPs), security providers, browser carriers like Google, security information event management (SIEM) systems, telecom providers, registrars, web hosting providers, and law enforcement agencies.

“CSC’s Domaincasting blocking network is an integral part of an organization’s domain security posture and zero trust model. This cutting-edge technology will assist CISOs and security professionals in blocking and remediating threat vectors targeting the external attack surface, such as phishing, malware, DNS, and brand-targeted attacks,” says Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer of CSC’s Digital Brand Services division. “CISOs can integrate the Domaincasting threat vector data into their security operations center, and merge it with their own internal threat data, providing a comprehensive look at the threat landscape.”

“As part of our DomainSec platform, Domaincasting offers our clients access to an innovative blocking network to continuously monitor active and dormant suspicious domain names and their corresponding DNS records,” said Mark Calandra, president of CSC’s Digital Brand Services division. “As an enterprise-class domain registrar with the largest global footprint online, CSC can detect and mitigate fraud and brand abuse faster, creating an essential allow list to protect companies, their employees, and customers from fraudulent domains.”

Domaincasting – CSC launches the largest digital blocking network.

Learn more about CSC’s Domaincasting digital blocking network here →

By CSC, We are the business behind business

We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase online security against brand risks.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics