Radix Releases 2022 Domain Renewals Data

• July 03, 2023
  • July 03, 2023
Radix, one of the world’s largest portfolio registries, has released a report on domain renewals based on Radix’s internal analysis of nTLD renewals in 2022.

As per the data, the first-time renewal rates for all nTLDs (standard registrations only) stood at 18% in 2022, down from 20% in 2020 and 21% in 2021. A closer look at the top 10 nTLDs by 1st-time renewals in 2022, shows that Radix nTLDs constituted over 36% of the top 10 renewals market share.

Absolute 1st Time Renewals in 2022

Consider this stacked view of the first-time renewals for the top 10 nTLDs, ranked by the absolute number of first-time renewals. Radix TLDs constitute over 36% of the top 10 renewals market share.

Radix’s renewals data reveals a 45% increase in first-time renewals from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, in 2022, Radix TLDs maintained the first-time renewal pace set in 2021; and retained the absolute first-time renewal numbers at around 500,000 for the year.

As indicated in the data above, .Store witnessed an increase of 92% in absolute first-time renewals in 2022 compared to 2020. In the same vein, both .Online and .Site recorded a 40%+ increase in first-time renewals for the same period.
Absolute Renewals of Radix TLDs (2020-2022)
TLD20202022
online139,911208,205
site61,09785,633
store45,53483,579
tech40,44148,003
Other Radix TLDs62,45772,282
Total350,075497,702

.Online and .Store contribute maximum renewal revenue in 2022

The data shows that in 2022, .Online and .Store contributed over $4.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively, in first-time renewal revenue, excluding registrar markup. These revenue figures take into account only first-time renewals from standard registrations and exclude premium renewal revenue.

nTLDs stacked in the order generating the industry’s most renewal revenue on first-time renewals

The graph below illustrates the renewal revenue split among the top 10 nTLDs based on first-time renewal revenue generated in 2022. It indicates that .Online accounted for 24% of the total renewal revenue, and cumulatively, four Radix TLDs generated approximately 57% of the total renewal revenue.

Methodology: This analysis of renewal data was conducted by Radix using publicly available domains data and applying standard renewal costs across registrars, assuming the margin across TLDs to be more or less the same. All data points exclude registrations and renewals from China. The data is solely based on standard registration renewals and exclude premium renewals.

Disclaimers: This data report has been prepared using publicly available data sources, along with internal tools and methodologies developed by Radix. While we have made every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information presented, the data and estimates provided may be impacted by limitations in the available data, with an error rate of ~2%–3%

Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.

