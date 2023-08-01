Learn More About the DNS at DNIB.com

DNIB.com is a new industry-focused source of information, insights and data on the Domain Name System (DNS)—a place to hear directly from subject-matter experts about relevant policy and governance news, DNS security and technology topics, and to provide industry data, analysis and insights on a regular schedule.

DNIB.com builds on the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report, which summarizes the state of the domain name industry through a variety of statistical and analytical research. Published by Verisign for more than a decade, the quarterly report is now a publication of DNIB.com, where our archive houses back issues, available as downloadable .pdfs.

Expanding on the quarterly reports, DNIB.com’s interactive dashboards provide comprehensive information with data on all tracked TLDs, including gTLDs and ccTLDs, and deeper metrics, such as registration and renewal information on all tracked gTLDs, updated monthly.

Imagine you want to know the domain name base, new registrations, and renewal rate trends for a particular gTLD over a three-year period ending in Q4 2019. With the DNIB.com dashboards, you can quickly and easily select time periods, comparison windows and metrics, right down to focusing on any individual TLD.

Or, imagine you’d like to understand ccTLD domain name base geographic trends in different parts of the world. DNIB.com dashboards enable exploration of these trends as well.

The DNIB dashboard visualizations provide quick insights into trends as far back as 2014, including tools to filter, change time horizon, and other characteristics. These data and tools are designed to be a resource for leaders, policymakers and technologists in and around the DNS industry.

As a publication focused solely on the DNS, part of the mission of DNIB.com is to ensure that topics critical to the DNS and their implications are explored in depth. We are tapping into the knowledge of subject-matter experts on policy, security, technology and trends impacting the DNS and capturing their views on a topic. While our initial articles were contributed by subject-matter experts at Verisign, we look forward to featuring insights from experts across the industry—policymakers, operators, security professionals and more. If you are a subject-matter expert who would like to explore a key industry topic with us, please email us at [email protected].

The need for information and expert insight has always been important to our industry. The new DNIB website, sponsored by Verisign, is designed to serve the global DNS community, building on the existing quarterly report with expanded data, new tools for user exploration, and new insights from experts—all focused on the DNS. I encourage you to visit DNIB.com and discover new insights into the DNS for yourself.