Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report: DNIB.com Announces 356.6 Million Domain Name Registrations in the Second Quarter of 2023

Today, the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report was released by DNIB.com, showing the second quarter of 2023 closed with 356.6 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 1.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Domain name registrations also increased by 4.3 million, or 1.2%, year over year.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report to see domain name stats from the second quarter of 2023, including:

Top 10 largest TLDs by number of reported domain names

Top 10 largest ccTLDs by number of reported domain names

ngTLDs as percentage of total TLDs

Geographical ngTLDs as percentage of total corresponding geographical TLDs

With the launch of the DNIB.com dashboards, 16 additional TLDs have been included in applicable calculations. The applicable current and historical data presented in this edition of the quarterly report have been adjusted accordingly, and applicable quarterly and year-over-year trends have been calculated using those adjusted figures. More information is available at DNIB.com.

DNIB.com and the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report are sponsored by Verisign. To see past issues of the quarterly report, interactive dashboards, and learn about DNIB.com’s statistical methodology, please visit DNIB.com.