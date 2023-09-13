The Standards Paywalls Fall: Everyone Benefits

Yesterday—in a unanimous decision of the US Federal Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (CADC) in ASTM v. Public.Resource.Org—- some of the worst standards paywalls came tumbling down. The court definitively determined that where governmental authorities incorporate private organisation technical standards into law by reference, non-commercial dissemination of those standards “constitutes fair use and cannot support liability for copyright infringement.” Because of its venue and jurisdiction covering all Federal government agencies—the court enjoys perhaps the highest stature among the US Federal appellate courts. In a world of open information systems, the decision effectively has global applicability.

The court’s decision is also a companion—also brought by Public.Resource.Org—to the recent Opinion of Advocate General Medina—which similarly held that harmonised EU regulatory standards not only cannot be protected by copyright for non-commercial dissemination, but also that the imposition of paywall access is a denial of fundamental European human rights.

These judicial actions finally initiate a process of change which has been badly needed for decades. Thirty years ago, the emergence of new, industry-led standards bodies such as the IETF, ETSI, and 3GPP began changing how standards bodies function. Transparency was significantly increased, a broader array of participants was engaged, and the standards themselves significantly improved as they became freely available on websites along with code, with permanent URIs and well-versioned iterations that were subject to greater scrutiny and operational testing. As the standards-making ecosystems expanded to encompass new products, sectors, and participants, most organisations followed this pattern of success.

Some standards bodies, however, tried to maintain heirloom practices of the past by diminishing transparency, erecting ever more costly paywalls, threatening unapproved sharing with copyright infringement notices, and getting regulatory bodies to effectively provide a monopoly regulatory status for their products. Some legacy national standards bodies were even reduced to sales agents. The effect often diminished the value of the standards to “cyber dogfood” that could be marketed at enormous costs, whatever the quality or effectiveness, because the organisations producing them enjoyed exclusive regulatory approval—and standards consumers paid the price.

The new era of open, competitive standards-making may create short-term adjustments to regulatory practices and business models of some organisations, but everyone will benefit from the improved standards development and availability, from enhanced human rights of consumers, and more effective use of the intellectual property contributed by government and industry participants. The world also owes a debt to the indefatigable Carl Malamud a/k/a Public.Resource.Org who over the past thirty years laboured to bring about countless judicial and executive actions and projects worldwide to make the people’s resources available.