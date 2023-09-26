Home / Industry

What’s Your .AI Domain Strategy?

By CSC  (Sponsored Post) We are the business behind business
  • September 26, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) is in the news every day and corporate strategies are evolving to adapt our businesses to AI use. 75% of companies have already integrated AI into their business strategies and a whopping 83% of companies consider using AI in their strategy to be a high priority according to Accenture.

Advancements in technology can pose serious potential threats. There are currently no restrictions on .AI registrations and it doesn’t help that the domain market is already a tough place to do business. Millions of domain names exist, and plenty of them are fakes, infringers, and speculators.

With .AI comes new threats and opportunities:

  • Google® recently announced it will treat .AI domain names as generic TLD
  • Third parties are in a land grab for branded domain names, so defensively registering your .AI extensions is a must
  • With no restrictions, consumer-grade registrars promoting .AI increases third-party registrations
  • .AI extensions can be used to promote AI business—for example, Microsoft.ai redirects to the Microsoft® AI page

Similar country code domain names have been repurposed, like .IO and .TV.

* domainnamestats.com
**W ikipedia.org
CountryExtensionRegistrations*Population**Repurpose
Colombia.co5,052,86949,336,454Alternative to .com
Samoa.ws4,117,032205,557Web Site
Montenegro.me2,017,094602,445Personal Namespace
Palau.pw1,545,82718,024Professional Web
Cocos (Keeling) Islands.cc1,494,092593The next .com
Niue.nu1,297,0031,937Popular in Nordics and northern Europe as it means ‘now’
British Indian Ocean Territory.io1,177,1213,000Input/Output
Tuvalu.tv655,07211,900Television
Federated States of Micronesia.fm580,083104,468Radio Station/Streaming
Laos.la476,3717,749,595Los Angeles/Louisiana
Anguilla.ai197,93618,000Artificial Intelligence

Professional help in acquiring domain names is a valuable investment. As more and more words, phrases, and abbreviations become domain names, businesses increasingly need to acquire the names they want from third parties. CSC’s Brokerage Team has seen a 450% increase in acquiring .AI domains for our clients. We investigate domain ownership and legitimacy, and assess acquisition and enforcement options. This ensures that you’re securing the right domain registrations for your company and brands.

As an enterprise-class registrar, CSC can help you create a domain strategy and protect your brand against fraudulent .AI domain registration. We can help you secure your .AI domain name with one of the world’s only Domain Name Acquisition services. We can negotiate on your behalf and get you the best deal, giving you peace of mind.

Register for our webinar now.

By CSC, We are the business behind business

We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase online security against brand risks.

