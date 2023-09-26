What’s Your .AI Domain Strategy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is in the news every day and corporate strategies are evolving to adapt our businesses to AI use. 75% of companies have already integrated AI into their business strategies and a whopping 83% of companies consider using AI in their strategy to be a high priority according to Accenture.

Advancements in technology can pose serious potential threats. There are currently no restrictions on .AI registrations and it doesn’t help that the domain market is already a tough place to do business. Millions of domain names exist, and plenty of them are fakes, infringers, and speculators.

With .AI comes new threats and opportunities:

Google ® recently announced it will treat .AI domain names as generic TLD

Third parties are in a land grab for branded domain names, so defensively registering your .AI extensions is a must

With no restrictions, consumer-grade registrars promoting .AI increases third-party registrations

.AI extensions can be used to promote AI business—for example, Microsoft.ai redirects to the Microsoft® AI page

Similar country code domain names have been repurposed, like .IO and .TV.

**W ikipedia.org Country Extension Registrations* Population** Repurpose Colombia .co 5,052,869 49,336,454 Alternative to .com Samoa .ws 4,117,032 205,557 Web Site Montenegro .me 2,017,094 602,445 Personal Namespace Palau .pw 1,545,827 18,024 Professional Web Cocos (Keeling) Islands .cc 1,494,092 593 The next .com Niue .nu 1,297,003 1,937 Popular in Nordics and northern Europe as it means ‘now’ British Indian Ocean Territory .io 1,177,121 3,000 Input/Output Tuvalu .tv 655,072 11,900 Television Federated States of Micronesia .fm 580,083 104,468 Radio Station/Streaming Laos .la 476,371 7,749,595 Los Angeles/Louisiana Anguilla .ai 197,936 18,000 Artificial Intelligence

Professional help in acquiring domain names is a valuable investment. As more and more words, phrases, and abbreviations become domain names, businesses increasingly need to acquire the names they want from third parties. CSC’s Brokerage Team has seen a 450% increase in acquiring .AI domains for our clients. We investigate domain ownership and legitimacy, and assess acquisition and enforcement options. This ensures that you’re securing the right domain registrations for your company and brands.

As an enterprise-class registrar, CSC can help you create a domain strategy and protect your brand against fraudulent .AI domain registration. We can help you secure your .AI domain name with one of the world’s only Domain Name Acquisition services. We can negotiate on your behalf and get you the best deal, giving you peace of mind.

