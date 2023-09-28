Home / News

ICANN Celebrates Its Quarter-Century Milestone

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 28, 2023, 8:31 am PDT
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) commemorates 25 years of fostering international cooperation in managing the Internet’s naming system. Originally established by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 1998, ICANN’s primary objective has been to ensure a stable and secure operation of the Internet’s unique identifiers, most notably the Domain Name System (DNS).

The milestones: Throughout its history, ICANN has epitomized global collaboration, increasing the number of Internet users from nearly 150 million to over half the world’s population today. Significant achievements include the launch of over 1,200 new generic top-level domains (gTLDs), the introduction of Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) catering to diverse linguistic needs, and the establishment of Universal Acceptance (UA) Day to advocate for digital inclusivity.

Tripti Sinha, Chair of the ICANN Board, emphasized the organization’s commitment to “one world, one Internet,” highlighting the pivotal role ICANN plays in ensuring a reliable and safe online experience. As the digital age continues to evolve, ICANN remains dedicated to its mission of keeping the Internet secure, stable, and interoperable, benefiting users worldwide.

Noteworthy:

  • ICANN’s inception in 1998 aimed at ensuring a stable and secure operation of the Internet’s unique identifiers, vital for our digital age.
  • Since its establishment, Internet users have surged from 150 million to over half the global population, reflecting ICANN’s impact on digital inclusivity.
  • Key initiatives such as the introduction of over 1,200 new gTLDs and Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) have revolutionized the domain landscape, accommodating the diverse linguistic needs of users worldwide.

