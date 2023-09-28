ICANN Celebrates Its Quarter-Century Milestone

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) commemorates 25 years of fostering international cooperation in managing the Internet’s naming system. Originally established by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 1998, ICANN’s primary objective has been to ensure a stable and secure operation of the Internet’s unique identifiers, most notably the Domain Name System (DNS).

The milestones: Throughout its history, ICANN has epitomized global collaboration, increasing the number of Internet users from nearly 150 million to over half the world’s population today. Significant achievements include the launch of over 1,200 new generic top-level domains (gTLDs), the introduction of Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) catering to diverse linguistic needs, and the establishment of Universal Acceptance (UA) Day to advocate for digital inclusivity.

Tripti Sinha, Chair of the ICANN Board, emphasized the organization’s commitment to “one world, one Internet,” highlighting the pivotal role ICANN plays in ensuring a reliable and safe online experience. As the digital age continues to evolve, ICANN remains dedicated to its mission of keeping the Internet secure, stable, and interoperable, benefiting users worldwide.

Noteworthy: