European Domain Growth Shows Positive Signs Amid Challenges in 2023

By CircleID Reporter
  • October 02, 2023, 3:43 pm PDT
Registration trends in European ccTLDs. Source: CENTR, 2023

CENTR, the association which represents European country code top-level domain name registries (ccTLDs), such as .de for Germany or .no for Norway, has published the latest edition of its quarterly CENTRstats TLD Market Report, covering the global status and registration trends in all top-level domains (legacy gTLDs, new gTLDs and ccTLDs), with a specific focus on the European ccTLD market.

According to the report, in the first six months of 2023, European country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) have shown a promising rebound, moving from a historic low at the year’s start to a median growth of 2.0% by July. The bounce-back, though positive, raises questions about the factors driving this change.

Demand Ratio: CENTR uses the ‘demand ratio’ as a key metric to gauge domain growth. Essentially, this ratio compares the number of new domain registrations to those that either expire or get deleted. A demand ratio above 1 indicates a healthy trend, with more domains being registered than deleted. On the contrary, a ratio below 1 for a prolonged time suggests a likely contraction in domain growth.

By July 2023, the median demand ratio stood at 1.2, mirroring figures from the previous year. While this suggests a stable trend, there’s noticeable variance between different domain registries.

Deletion Uptick: Delving deeper into the data reveals that approximately half of the European ccTLDs observed an uptick in domain deletions during the first half of the year. One plausible explanation is reported to have stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic’s aftermath. Many ccTLDs had witnessed a surge in new domain registrations during the pandemic. Consequently, the recent spike in deletions might be attributed to domain owners allowing these pandemic-era registrations to lapse.

Economic Influences: Another significant factor in 2023 is the heightened inflation rates seen across Europe. Such economic pressures have likely fostered a more conservative economic climate, which in turn may have influenced domain registration behavior.

The big picture: In conclusion, while the upward trajectory in domain growth is commendable, external factors like the aftermath of the pandemic and Europe’s inflation could exert pressure on demand ratios. Registries boasting higher ratios stand a better chance against these challenges, whereas those with lower ratios might confront increased uncertainties.

