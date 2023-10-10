Home / News

Activist Hackers Target Government Websites Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas War

By CircleID Reporter
  • October 10, 2023, 8:33 am PDT
  • Views: 1,380
  • Add Comment

Hackers have intensified attacks on government websites and media outlets, both on the Israeli and Palestinian sides.

AnonGhost, a group seemingly aligned with pro-Palestinian campaigns, recently claimed responsibility for an attack on the Israeli Red Alert missile warning platform. Threat intelligence firm Group-IB suggests the group intercepted data and possibly sent false missile warnings. This isn’t the first time the Red Alert app has faced such threats; Hamas has been previously accused of circulating malicious imposter versions of the app.

Other reported events:

ThreatSec Targets Alfanet: ThreatSec, another hacktivist group, announced its targeting of Alfanet, a Gaza Strip-based ISP. They allege control over the company’s servers and interruption of its TV station systems. Doug Madory from monitoring firm Kentik confirmed Alfanet’s inaccessibility before ThreatSec’s claim, though some services remained offline later. Alfanet attributed outages to physical damages from bombings.

Gaza’s Connectivity: Beyond these direct attacks, Gaza’s internet connectivity faces challenges from electricity outages as Israel enforces a “complete siege,” affecting essential supplies.

Misinformation Challenge: Hacktivism is also adding layers of misinformation to the conflict. While some groups claim attacks, others, like the Cyber Avengers, are known for spreading unverified information. Despite the online chaos, Victoria Kivilevich from Israeli cybersecurity firm Kela believes hacktivism won’t majorly affect ground warfare.

ICRC Guidelines: The International Committee of the Red Cross recently issued engagement rules for civilian hackers, highlighting civilian safety and prohibiting attacks on healthcare facilities. The role of hacktivism in conflicts has become a significant element, with motivations often rooted in seeking attention rather than true geopolitical reasons.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics