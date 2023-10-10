Home / Industry

Join the 2023 .US Town Hall to Discuss Top Priorities and Future Goals

By Registry Services, LLC  (Sponsored Post) Manager of usTLD on behalf of the U.S. Department of Commerce
  • October 10, 2023
  • Views: 978

The .US annual town hall is taking place next month, November 2, 2023 at 12p.m. ET. Registry Services, the usTLD Administrator, will host a live forum to discuss annual efforts, top priorities, and future goals for the United States’ country-code Top-Level Domain, .US.

Community Engagement: The annual town hall is part of Registry Services’ commitment to a bottom-up, multi-stakeholder model of domain registry management. It’s also an important aspect of ensuring that .US continues to be a vibrant namespace reflecting America’s diversity, creativity, and inclusive spirit. Attendee participation is encouraged to discuss topics of interest and public service goals.

Featured Speakers and Topics: This year’s featured speakers include a special guest from the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program (farmstress.us) as well as the .US Stakeholder Council Chair and Registry Services representatives. This is a can’t miss event for anyone interested in the .US domain space or industry growth and trends. You can expect a rundown of the current state of the domain industry and .US, policy considerations for domain health, and community outreach to establish top civic priorities for future direction.

Reserve your spot for the live town hall forum today. Register now.

By Registry Services, LLC, Manager of usTLD on behalf of the U.S. Department of Commerce

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics