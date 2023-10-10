Join the 2023 .US Town Hall to Discuss Top Priorities and Future Goals

The .US annual town hall is taking place next month, November 2, 2023 at 12p.m. ET. Registry Services, the usTLD Administrator, will host a live forum to discuss annual efforts, top priorities, and future goals for the United States’ country-code Top-Level Domain, .US.

Community Engagement: The annual town hall is part of Registry Services’ commitment to a bottom-up, multi-stakeholder model of domain registry management. It’s also an important aspect of ensuring that .US continues to be a vibrant namespace reflecting America’s diversity, creativity, and inclusive spirit. Attendee participation is encouraged to discuss topics of interest and public service goals.

Featured Speakers and Topics: This year’s featured speakers include a special guest from the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program (farmstress.us) as well as the .US Stakeholder Council Chair and Registry Services representatives. This is a can’t miss event for anyone interested in the .US domain space or industry growth and trends. You can expect a rundown of the current state of the domain industry and .US, policy considerations for domain health, and community outreach to establish top civic priorities for future direction.

Reserve your spot for the live town hall forum today. Register now.