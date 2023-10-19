Home / Industry

Historic Sale of betting.online by Radix Sets New Record for nTLDs

By Radix  (Sponsored Post) Domain Names for the New Internet
  • October 19, 2023
  • Views: 665

Radix announced the sale of the domain betting.online for $400,000. The sale was directly done via the registry and was facilitated by escrow.com. This is the highest* sale in the last 5 years for any new gTLD and ties the spot for the 5th highest* domain sale YTD among all TLDs in 2023, as per DNJournal.

The buyer of betting.online is the same business group that had earlier acquired the domain casino.online for over $200,000 in 2017. As per SimilarWeb, casino.online now averages 160,000+ visitors per month; 34% of which can be attributed to direct traffic.

Businesses increasingly see the benefits of owning a category-killer domain on a new extension because they significantly amplify search engine optimization (SEO), enhance brand credibility, and attract more online visitors.

Speaking about their latest acquisition of betting.online, Patrick Gerhard, CEO of Casino.online said, “We’re thrilled to add betting.online to our portfolio and have some exciting plans for using this domain. We chose to go ahead with it because a .Online domain is a great fit for our industry, and having keyword-rich domains such as these are a critical asset in our brand and vision.”

Betting.online is part of Radix’s ultra-premium platinum inventory that includes names valued at over six figures USD, which the Registry expects to sell directly or through top brokerages and marketplaces. These platinum domains have a one-time fee and standard renewals. Betting.online is an exception to how most of Radix’s premiums are sold.

Tiered Sales Structure: The majority of Radix premiums are tiered sales with a recurring premium fee and sold through its vast registrar channel network via EPP (Extensible Provisioning Protocol); .Online has generated over $8 million in premium retail revenue to date.

By Radix, Domain Names for the New Internet

Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics