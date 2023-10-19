Historic Sale of betting.online by Radix Sets New Record for nTLDs

Radix announced the sale of the domain betting.online for $400,000. The sale was directly done via the registry and was facilitated by escrow.com. This is the highest* sale in the last 5 years for any new gTLD and ties the spot for the 5th highest* domain sale YTD among all TLDs in 2023, as per DNJournal.

The buyer of betting.online is the same business group that had earlier acquired the domain casino.online for over $200,000 in 2017. As per SimilarWeb, casino.online now averages 160,000+ visitors per month; 34% of which can be attributed to direct traffic.

Businesses increasingly see the benefits of owning a category-killer domain on a new extension because they significantly amplify search engine optimization (SEO), enhance brand credibility, and attract more online visitors.

Speaking about their latest acquisition of betting.online, Patrick Gerhard, CEO of Casino.online said, “We’re thrilled to add betting.online to our portfolio and have some exciting plans for using this domain. We chose to go ahead with it because a .Online domain is a great fit for our industry, and having keyword-rich domains such as these are a critical asset in our brand and vision.”

Betting.online is part of Radix’s ultra-premium platinum inventory that includes names valued at over six figures USD, which the Registry expects to sell directly or through top brokerages and marketplaces. These platinum domains have a one-time fee and standard renewals. Betting.online is an exception to how most of Radix’s premiums are sold.

Tiered Sales Structure: The majority of Radix premiums are tiered sales with a recurring premium fee and sold through its vast registrar channel network via EPP (Extensible Provisioning Protocol); .Online has generated over $8 million in premium retail revenue to date.