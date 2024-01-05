Nominations Open for 2024 Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors

Are you interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains? (and more1) Or do you know of someone who would be a good candidate? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for two positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nomination deadline is 31 January 2024.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at: https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/.

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR’s business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, .ong, .charity, .foundation, .gives, and .giving domain names, as well as three .org associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

In 2024 there are two positions opening on the PIR Board. The appointed directors will serve three-year terms, beginning mid-year in 2024.

Prior board or senior executive experience is preferred. All directors must have an appreciation for PIR’s mission and the potential impact of PIR decisions on the customers of PIR and the global community served by .ORG and the other TLDs PIR operates. Directors must be able to read and understand a balance sheet, as well as read and communicate effectively in the English language.

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate or know of someone who should be considered, please see the link to the nomination form near the bottom of the nomination information page.