A Log4Shell Malware Campaign in the DNS Spotlight

The Log4Shell zero-day vulnerability, also known as “CVE-2021-44228,” proved to be one of the worst bugs disclosed in December 2021. And while a patch for it has been made available via the Log4j 2.17.1 release seven days after its discovery, some affected systems could remain vulnerable to date. It’s thus not surprising to see threat actors distribute Log4Shell malware to further their illicit campaigns.

Case in point? The Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) research team recently obtained a total of 64 Log4Shell malware indicators of compromise (IoCs) comprising 58 domains and six subdomains. We used them as jump-off points for an IoC list expansion analysis that allowed us to uncover:

18 email-connected domains

47 IP addresses

380 IP-connected domains

2,456 string-connected domains

54 string-connected subdomains

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

A Closer Look at the Log4Shell Malware Campaign IoCs

Before we start looking for additional artifacts related to the Log4Shell malware campaign, let’s dive deeper into the IoCs first.

Closer scrutiny of the 64 domains (58 named as IoCs and six extracted from the subdomains identified as IoCs) showed that: