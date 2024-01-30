Home / News

DNSSEC Failure Causes Massive Website Outages on Russian Internet

By CircleID Reporter
  • January 30, 2024, 12:18 pm PST
  • Views: 3,215
  • Add Comment

A DNSSEC failure plunged hundreds of Russian-language websites into darkness on Tuesday evening, rendering .ru and .рф domains inaccessible. The outage affected users both within and outside Russia, with major platforms such as Tinkoff Bank, Avito, Wildberries, Yandex, and MTS experiencing disruptions. Even The Moscow Times’ Russian service was among those impacted by the blackout.

Complaints flooded in as users faced difficulties accessing crucial web-based services during the outage. Tinkoff Bank, popular online marketplaces Avito and Wildberries, search engine Yandex, and telecoms giant MTS were among the prominent platforms experiencing disruptions. The blackout extended to various sectors, affecting users relying on these services for daily activities.

The national administrator overseeing .ru and .рф domains announced at 10:21 p.m. Moscow time that they had successfully resolved the DNSSEC failure. The fix came two hours after the initial acknowledgment of the problem. In a statement on its Telegram channel, the .RU/.Рф Domain Coordination Center attributed the issue to a “technical problem associated with the global DNSSEC infrastructure” and assured users that the sites in the .ru zone were now accessible. However, they cautioned that DNS-related problems might persist until the updated data is fully distributed throughout the domain name system.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics