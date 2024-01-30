DNSSEC Failure Causes Massive Website Outages on Russian Internet

A DNSSEC failure plunged hundreds of Russian-language websites into darkness on Tuesday evening, rendering .ru and .рф domains inaccessible. The outage affected users both within and outside Russia, with major platforms such as Tinkoff Bank, Avito, Wildberries, Yandex, and MTS experiencing disruptions. Even The Moscow Times’ Russian service was among those impacted by the blackout.

Complaints flooded in as users faced difficulties accessing crucial web-based services during the outage. Tinkoff Bank, popular online marketplaces Avito and Wildberries, search engine Yandex, and telecoms giant MTS were among the prominent platforms experiencing disruptions. The blackout extended to various sectors, affecting users relying on these services for daily activities.

The national administrator overseeing .ru and .рф domains announced at 10:21 p.m. Moscow time that they had successfully resolved the DNSSEC failure. The fix came two hours after the initial acknowledgment of the problem. In a statement on its Telegram channel, the .RU/.Рф Domain Coordination Center attributed the issue to a “technical problem associated with the global DNSSEC infrastructure” and assured users that the sites in the .ru zone were now accessible. However, they cautioned that DNS-related problems might persist until the updated data is fully distributed throughout the domain name system.