Radix Launches Linklab - a Tool for Creators to Brand Their Link-In-Bios

Linklab offers free branded links on Radix TLDs that auto-forward to existing generic bio-links.

Radix, the world’s largest portfolio registry, announced the launch of www.linklab.site. It is a free branding tool for creators who use link-in-bio services. The new tool transforms clunky and ordinary links-in-bio (or bio-links) such as ‘linktr.ee/johndoe123’ into branded links such as ‘www.johndoe.online’ for free. This allows creators to reinforce their brand and improve user engagement.

As of 2023, the creators community was 200 million strong. This launch is Radix’s step toward creating a new use case for domain names, thereby growing the domain market by tapping into the creators segment.

Apart from supporting key link-in-bio services like Linktree, Beacons etc., the tool also supports site builders, online communities, digital business cards, and resume makers. Linklab is free for one year and offers two complimentary branded email IDs, such as [email protected] or [email protected], with each branded link. No technical expertise or credit card is required to set up a branded link on Linklab.

Speaking about Linklab’s role in enhancing branding on social media platforms, Namrata Arya, Product Manager, Linklab, said:

“For creators or anyone trying to make their mark on social media, their brand is their competitive advantage. The link-in-bio is one of the most potent yet underutilized branding opportunities. It is the only touchpoint these individuals or brands have with their audience outside social media. Every time someone visits a creator’s profile and sees a generic and forgettable link, it takes so much away from the constant hustle and hard work put in by the creator. However, having a branded link reinforces their brand and makes it easy for potential customers and collaborators to find them. Our goal is to help them make the most of every interaction they have with their audience toward building their brand. We aim to democratize online branding and help them build a strong brand without breaking the bank.”

Since its successful ProductHunt launch as #4 Product of the Day, Linklab has acquired several notable users. Social media marketing strategist Ali Mirza uses the branded link ‘www.alimirza.site’ on Instagram and TikTok to share marketing tips with over 500K followers. UK-based photographer Rich Schaapkens uses the branded link ‘www.thisis-rsp.online’ to share his work on Instagram with over 18K followers. Power.ai, a premier community for AI enthusiasts, uses ‘www.powerai.store’ on their Instagram profile with over 334K followers.

Earlier, Radix had launched another end-user centric tool called Namify.tech, a business name generator that offers an exact-match domain on Radix TLDs. Namify.tech currently garners 165k monthly relevant traffic.

About Linklab: Linklab is a free branding tool that transforms your ordinary link-in-bio like ‘linktr.ee/johndoe123’ into a branded link such as ‘www.johndoe.online’ in just seconds. Linklab auto-forwards your branded link to your existing link-in-bio page and offers two free branded email IDs. No technical expertise is required. All you have to do is provide your existing link-in-bio, pick a branded link of your choice, and you are all set! Linklab is absolutely free to use for the first year (special launch offer) with no obligation to continue. You don’t need a credit card to sign up.