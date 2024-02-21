Home / Industry

CSC Partners with NetDiligence to Help Mitigate Cyber Risks and Support the Cyber Insurance Ecosystem

  • February 21, 2024
CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain security, domain name system (DNS), and digital brand threats, today announces its partnership with NetDiligence®, a leader in cyber risk readiness and response solutions for the cyber insurance industry. With this agreement, CSC is now an available vendor to cyber insurance carriers, brokers, and clients on NetDiligences’ eRiskHub® under the newly developed “pre-breach” category: brand protection and domain security.

CSC’s innovative technology allows cyber insurance carriers, brokers, and clients alike to proactively protect their businesses against cyber threats and online brand abuse. “As a preferred vendor to cyber insurance leaders, it’s critical to address cybersecurity gaps and help companies keep losses at a minimum,” says Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. “We’re excited to introduce CSC’s domain security and digital brand protection solutions on our eRiskHub platform because it will provide our users with new ways to address risk and cyber threats such as phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware.”

An overwhelming majority of companies overlook their domain security posture as part of a larger risk management plan for their business. For corporations operating multiple brands—with hundreds or even thousands of domains within their portfolios—it’s crucial to have rapid detection and deactivation of confusingly similar domains imitating brands, as well as any compromised, hijacked domains, or subdomains that may exist.

“As the world’s leading enterprise-class domain registrar, CSC can detect domain threats, online brand and DNS abuse, and fraud quickly to protect companies from fraudulent or compromised domains that lead to devastating cyber attacks,” says Mark Calandra, president of CSC’s Digital Brand Services division. “Our inclusion in eRiskHub creates visibility for our services directly within the workflow of users looking to optimize their cyber security posture.”

Within the eRiskHub, CSC’s solutions will be categorized into three services: digital brand protection, domain registrar services, and fraud protection. To access pre-breach brand protection and domain security solutions, visit the eRiskHub. Additionally, on February 12 at 11:30 a.m., CSC’s CTO of Digital Brand Services Ihab Shraim and AXA XL’s Gwenn Cujdik, North America Cyber Incident Response Team will be speaking on the Pathways to Resilience panel, Domain Security: Addressing Cybersecurity at the Source of the Problem. To contact CSC directly, visit cscdbs.com.

