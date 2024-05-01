Radix’s Releases H2 2023 Premium Domains Report, Reaches $4.8M in Total Premium Domain Name Retail Revenue

Radix Premiums Growth YOY – Radix Premium domains generated a total of $9.4 million in retail premium revenue in AY 2023, and the 5-year CAGR is 25%.

Radix, a leading top-level domain registry, recently released its Premium Domains Performance Report for the second half of 2023, highlighting significant growth and robust sales across its domain portfolio. The report showcases a remarkable 28% year-over-year growth in premium domain sales, totaling $4.8 million in retail revenue, up from $4.64 million in the first half of the year.

The domain, betting.online, is part of Radix’s Platinum inventory comprising of ultra-premium names valued at over 6 figures USD, either sold directly by the Registry or through top brokerages and marketplaces. Platinum domains have the classic pricing of a one-time fee with standard renewals.

The sales were driven by a mix of renewals and new registrations, with $3.1 million generated from renewals and $1.3 million from new domain acquisitions. Notably, a single transaction involving the domain ‘betting.online’ contributed an additional $400,000 as one-time premium revenue.

Among Radix’s offerings, the top-performing top-level domains (TLDs) were .Tech, .Online, and .Store. These TLDs not only led in terms of revenue but also resonated with consumers seeking relevant and innovative domain options. The .Tech domain emerged as the highest grossing, with revenues reaching $1.36 million.

The report also reflects industry trends, highlighting the consumer shift towards shorter domains and meaningful matches between domain names, indicating a scarcity of good names in legacy TLDs. Particularly in .Tech, a wide range of sectors continue to adopt these domains, underscoring its broad appeal.

The sale of ‘betting.online’ for $400,000 underscores the high value placed on domains with high Cost Per Click (CPC) keywords, particularly in industries like gaming, finance, and insurance. This transaction highlights the premium that specific keywords can command in the domain market.

Overall, the latter half of 2023 proved to be a period of substantial growth for Radix, as reflected in their detailed insights into the performance of premium sales, the pivotal role of top registrars, and the sustained interest in innovative domain solutions.