July 2024: Domain Activity Highlights

|
The WhoisXML API research team analyzed more than 7.3 million domains registered between 1 and 31 July 2024 in this post to identify five of the most popular registrars, top-level domain (TLD) extensions, and other global domain registration trends.
We also determined the top 5 TLD extensions used by the more than 58.1 billion domains from our DNS database’s A record full file released in July 2024.
Next, we studied the top 5 TLDs and associated threat types of more than 1 million domains detected as indicators of compromise (IoCs) in the same month.
Finally, we summed up our findings and provided links to the threat reports produced using DNS, IP, and domain intelligence sources during the period.
Want more insights? Download the full top 10 gTLD and ccTLD analysis results from our website.
Of the 7.3 million domains registered in July, 75.7% used generic TLD (gTLD) extensions, while 24.3% used country-code TLD (ccTLD) extensions.
The most popular TLD extension was still .com, accounting for 38.6% of the NRDs. The other most used TLDs on the top 5 followed with a significant gap as in the previous month. They included three other gTLDs and one ccTLD, namely, .xyz and .shop (3.4% each), and .cn and .online (2.8% each).
We then analyzed the July TLDs deeper to identify the most popular gTLDs and ccTLDs among the new domain registrations.
Out of 640 gTLDs, .com was the most used, accounting for a 51.0% share. The rest of the top 5 lagged far behind. In fact, .xyz and .shop tied in second place, accounting for only a 4.4% share each. New gTLDs .online and .top tied for the third spot with a 3.6% share each. Note that .net was ousted from the top 3 position it attained in June 2024.
Meanwhile, .cn remained the most used out of 236 ccTLDs with an 11.5% share in July, down from 16.6% in June. The other popularly used ccTLDs included .de (8.6%), .co (7.8%), .uk (7.2%), and .ru (7.0%).
GoDaddy.com LLC remained the most popular registrar, with a 16.6% share in July, 0.2 shy of its June share. Namecheap, Inc. followed in second place with a 10.7% share. NameSilo LLC (4.5%); Hostinger Operations UAB (4.3%); and Tucows Domains, Inc. (3.7%) completed the top 5.
A majority of the NRDs, 61.2%, continued to have redacted WHOIS records, decreasing slightly from 61.9% in June. On the other hand, it means that 38.8% of the July NRDs had public WHOIS records.
Next, we analyzed more than 58.1 billion domains from our DNS database’s A record full file for July 2024, which included DNS resolutions from the past 365 days, and found that almost half (49.5%) used the .com TLD.
The rest of the top 5 comprised two other gTLDs, namely, .net (9.3%) and .org (3.4%), along with two ccTLDs, specifically .de (2.3%) and .ru (2.1%).
As per usual, we analyzed more than 1 million domains tagged as IoCs for various threats detected in July. Our analysis revealed that .com was the most used gTLD for malicious domains with a 17.2% share of the IoCs.
Interestingly, all of the top 5 TLDs used for the IoCs were major gTLDs. The remaining four were .org (15.7%), .net (14.9%), .biz (10.4%), and .info (4.9%).
When we grouped the July IoCs based on associated threat type, we discovered that a majority, 53.4% to be exact, were associated with phishing. The rest of the IoCs were related to malware distribution (27.6%), generic threats (16.4%), attacks (2.5%), suspicious campaigns (0.2%), and spam campaigns (0.004%).
Below are some of the threat reports we published in July.
You can find more reports created in the past months here.
Download the July 2024 Top 10 gTLD and ccTLD Highlights from our website or contact us for more product information.
Sponsored byDNIB.com
Sponsored byCSC
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byRadix
Sponsored byIPv4.Global