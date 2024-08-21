The Dos and Don’ts of DNS Management

The domain name system (DNS) is vital for businesses as it facilitates customer access to online services and resources. Strategic DNS management plays a pivotal role in cybersecurity, safeguarding against threat vectors and ensuring secure global connectivity across online channels including apps, email, websites, application programming interfaces (APIs) and more.

For such a vital digital asset, securing and managing DNS effectively is essential. In this blog, I share the key dos and don’ts of DNS management.

The dos

DO choose a security-first provider that can handle the size and scale of your DNS requirements. Always use an enterprise-class provider that can guarantee 100% uptime and has a proven track record of providing this. The average cost of a DNS attack is around $950,000—and some companies experience up to seven attacks in a year. [1] If you question whether you can afford enterprise-class DNS security, ask yourself if you can afford not to!

The don’ts

DON’T think it won’t happen to you. If you have a successful brand, bad actors will want to take advantage of that and take a slice of the pie without putting in any of the hard work. Fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using tactics like DNS spoofing, cache poisoning, subdomain hijacking, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Notwithstanding the financial losses and reputation damage these bring, a resultant data breach could see you fall afoul of regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the upcoming Network and Information Security (NIS2) Directive.

It’s essential to remember that DNS isn’t just about websites—it’s critical for business continuity and disaster recovery planning. Effective DNS management safeguards against threats, ensures regulatory compliance, and enables uninterrupted online services. For businesses aiming for resilience and growth, elevating DNS management is not an option—it’s a necessity.