How AI Is Boosting Domain Registrar Efficiency, Empowering Registries and Transforming User Experience

AI is bringing changes to the domain registration process by enhancing user experience, improving registrar operations, and empowering registries. In recent years, AI has entered the industry via the huge growth of new website builders. Today, new developments in the field offer an opportunity to align the interests of all stakeholders, from end user to registry.

Enhancing User Experience with Better Domain Suggestions

Accurately understanding user intent is crucial in domain registration, yet it remains a big challenge for traditional technologies. A domainer will look out for brandable domains, whereas an end user will generally have an idea in mind by the time they get to the registrar’s search bar. However, traditional name spinners will provide the same suggestions to all users, spinning TLDs or suffixes.

New AI tools are now able to better understand user intent at the time of the search, based on user input, trends, branding goals, and the specific niche of each registrar. For example, users can now search by describing their project, instead of entering a fully-formatted domain name. This removes frictions from the domain registration process for end users who no longer have to start with a domain idea, but can start their online journey straight from the project idea stage.

The bottom line is that users are more likely to register these more appropriate suggestions, and that registrars can offer a smoother UX more likely to convert. At Domai.io, we’ve seen up to 12% additional registrations from the registrars we work with, compared with traditional tools. Notably, NameSilo reported this new tool “enhanced [their] domain search capabilities and resulted in higher conversion rates.”

Leveraging Search Data for Smarter Registrars

Besides the enhanced user experience and registration boost for registrars, AI also empowers them with valuable insights derived from search data. For example, it can help registrars identify which TLDs are gaining popularity, allowing them to predict demand, adjust their inventories or negotiate new shelf-space deals.

AI can also be used to create highly personalized marketing campaigns. By understanding user demographics and search behaviour, registrars can tailor their marketing strategies to better target specific customer segments and avoid spamming users with generic content. Personalized email marketing campaigns can be developed to reach users who repeatedly search for certain domain types, increasing the likelihood of conversion. The wealth of data collected by registrars is only as useful as the tools used to leverage it. AI provides an opportunity to leverage it to personalise user experience and reduce customer-acquisition cost for registrars.

Empowering Registries with Smarter Operations and Anti-Abuse Policies

AI can be equally beneficial for registries. With better understanding of user queries come better TLD suggestions. With the wealth of TLDs in existence today, registry-neutral AI has an obvious place to suggest brandable domains under appropriate niche TLDs, rather than longer .com’s. It won’t stop registrars from selling shelf space, but it will ensure whatever shelf space leftover is used fairly and efficiently. In fact, we actively work with registries to better understand their goals for their TLDs and ensure that these are reflected in what is suggested to users. Domain suggestions are the voice of a registry, and ensuring users hear that voice is essential to generating more value from the developments of the DNS. AI also helps registries manage and optimize their zone. By predicting demand and identifying premium domains, registries can now more easily capitalise on emerging trends.

One of the most critical aspects of maintaining a fair domain ecosystem is also preventing abuse. AI has the potential to assist in detecting suspicious patterns and alerting brand owners. It can analyse historical data on domain abuse and flag registrations that exhibit similar characteristics. While this capability is still emerging, it represents a powerful tool for preventing abuse and highlights the increasing potential of AI in the industry.