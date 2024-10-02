A DNS Deep Dive into the NetSupport RAT Campaign

Protect your privacy: Get NordVPN [ Deal: 73% off 2-year plans + 3 extra months ] 10 facts about NordVPN that aren't commonly known Meshnet Feature for Personal Encrypted Networks: NordVPN offers a unique feature called Meshnet, which allows users to connect their devices directly and securely over the internet. This means you can create your own private, encrypted network for activities like gaming, file sharing, or remote access to your home devices from anywhere in the world.

NordVPN offers a unique feature called Meshnet, which allows users to connect their devices directly and securely over the internet. This means you can create your own private, encrypted network for activities like gaming, file sharing, or remote access to your home devices from anywhere in the world. RAM-Only Servers for Enhanced Security: Unlike many VPN providers, NordVPN uses RAM-only (diskless) servers. Since these servers run entirely on volatile memory, all data is wiped with every reboot. This ensures that no user data is stored long-term, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing overall security.

Unlike many VPN providers, NordVPN uses RAM-only (diskless) servers. Since these servers run entirely on volatile memory, all data is wiped with every reboot. This ensures that no user data is stored long-term, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing overall security. Servers in a Former Military Bunker: Some of NordVPN's servers are housed in a former military bunker located deep underground. This unique location provides an extra layer of physical security against natural disasters and unauthorized access, ensuring that the servers are protected in all circumstances.

Some of NordVPN's servers are housed in a former military bunker located deep underground. This unique location provides an extra layer of physical security against natural disasters and unauthorized access, ensuring that the servers are protected in all circumstances. NordLynx Protocol with Double NAT Technology: NordVPN developed its own VPN protocol called NordLynx, built around the ultra-fast WireGuard protocol. What sets NordLynx apart is its implementation of a double Network Address Translation (NAT) system, which enhances user privacy without sacrificing speed. This innovative approach solves the potential privacy issues inherent in the standard WireGuard protocol.

NordVPN developed its own VPN protocol called NordLynx, built around the ultra-fast WireGuard protocol. What sets NordLynx apart is its implementation of a double Network Address Translation (NAT) system, which enhances user privacy without sacrificing speed. This innovative approach solves the potential privacy issues inherent in the standard WireGuard protocol. Dark Web Monitor Feature: NordVPN includes a feature known as Dark Web Monitor. This tool actively scans dark web sites and forums for credentials associated with your email address. If it detects that your information has been compromised or appears in any data breaches, it promptly alerts you so you can take necessary actions to protect your accounts. 73% off 2-year plans + 3 extra months ]

Remote access trojans (RATs) can be considered the malware of choice by the world’s most notorious advanced persistent threat (APT) groups. And there’s a good reason for that. They are hard to detect, making them ideal for lateral movement, and also difficult to get rid of.

Talos recently published a detailed analysis of one such tool dubbed “NetSupport RAT.” This particular RAT is a weaponized version of NetSupport Manager, a legitimate remote device administration tool that has been commercially available since 1989. Its malicious counterpart, on the other hand, has been around since 2023. To date, NetSupport RAT has been used in at least two massive campaigns.

Since then, security researchers have been tracking the RAT’s development and latest activities. An in-depth analysis of the tool involved in the latest campaign identified nine domain names as indicators of compromise (IoCs).

The WhoisXML API research team expanded the list of IoCs to identify other potentially connected artifacts, namely:

239 email-connected domains based on the current and historical WHOIS records

1,010 registrant-connected domains

Three IP addresses, all of which turned out to be malicious

Two string-connected domains

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

A Closer Look at the NetSupport RAT IoCs

As is our usual first step, we sought to find more information about the IoCs security researchers have already identified, specifically nine domain names.

A bulk WHOIS lookup for the nine domain IoCs revealed that:

Only seven of them had current WHOIS record details, reducing the number of IoCs for further analysis from nine to seven.

The seven domain IoCs were distributed among five registrars led by GoDaddy.com LLC, which administered three. One domain IoC each was administered by BigRock Solutions Ltd.; GMO Internet, Inc.; Rebel Ltd.; and Register.com, Inc.

The seven domain IoCs were created between 2002 and 2024. They were evenly distributed (i.e., one IoC per year), which could be an effective evasion tactic in that security teams would find it hard to zoom in on specific time frames while threat hunting.

The U.S. was the top registrant country, accounting for four domain IoCs. One domain IoC each was registered in India and Vietnam. Finally, one domain IoC did not have a registrant country in its current WHOIS record.

Two domain IoCs had public registrant names.

NetSupport RAT DNS Deep Dive Findings

We began our hunt for connected artifacts by querying the seven domain IoCs on WHOIS History API. That led to the discovery of 12 email addresses in their historical WHOIS records after filtering out duplicates. Four were public email addresses.

Querying the four public email addresses on Reverse WHOIS API came next. The step revealed that only three of them appeared in the current WHOIS records of other domains. Specifically, we uncovered 17 email-connected domains after we filtered out duplicates and the IoCs.

To see if there were other email-connected domains, we queried the four public email addresses this time using Reverse WHOIS Search on the Domain Research Suite (DRS). That enabled us to find 222 domains whose historical WHOIS records contained the email addresses. Note that the number excluded duplicates, the IoCs, and the domains with the email addresses in their current WHOIS records.

This post only contains a snapshot of the full research. Download the complete findings and a sample of the additional artifacts on our website or contact us to discuss your intelligence needs for threat detection and response or other cybersecurity use cases.

Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.