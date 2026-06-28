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Africa Does Not Have an Internet Access Problem: It Has an Internet Governance Problem

By Abubakari Saddiq Adams Business IT & IT Legal Consultant, Cybersecurity & IT Governance Specialist

For years, discussions about Africa’s digital divide have centered on connectivity. The dominant narrative has been that the continent’s primary challenge is a lack of Internet access. While connectivity gaps remain significant, this perspective is increasingly incomplete.

The reality is that Africa’s digital future is no longer constrained solely by access. It is increasingly constrained by governance.

As Internet penetration grows, a more important question is emerging: who shapes the rules, policies, institutions, and technical decisions that govern Africa’s digital ecosystem?

The answer will determine whether digital transformation delivers long-term development or merely creates new forms of dependency.

The Access Success Story

Over the past two decades, Africa has made remarkable progress in expanding connectivity. Mobile networks have reached communities that were once isolated. Mobile money has transformed financial inclusion. Undersea cables have increased international bandwidth. Smartphones have become the primary gateway to digital services for millions.

In many countries, Internet access has shifted from being a luxury to becoming an essential utility.

Yet despite these achievements, significant digital challenges persist.

Cybersecurity incidents continue to rise.

Digital economies remain heavily dependent on foreign platforms. Critical data is often governed outside national jurisdictions. Local digital innovation struggles to scale.

These challenges cannot be explained by connectivity alone.

The Governance Gap

Internet governance is often misunderstood as a narrow technical issue. In reality, it encompasses the policies, institutions, standards, and decision-making processes that determine how the Internet operates. Governance influences:

  • Cybersecurity policies
  • Data protection frameworks
  • Domain name administration
  • Digital rights
  • Platform accountability
  • Cross-border data flows
  • Internet infrastructure development

When governance is weak, connectivity alone cannot produce sustainable digital development.

Why Governance Matters More Than Ever

1. Digital Infrastructure Is Strategic Infrastructure

The Internet is no longer merely a communication platform. It underpins healthcare systems, banking networks, education platforms, public administration, and national security functions. As societies become more dependent on digital systems, governance becomes a strategic necessity rather than a regulatory afterthought.

2. Cybersecurity Is a Governance Challenge

Many cybersecurity failures are rooted in governance weaknesses rather than technical shortcomings. Organizations often suffer breaches not because security technologies are unavailable but because:

  • Policies are absent
  • Responsibilities are unclear
  • Risks are poorly managed
  • Accountability is lacking

Technology alone cannot compensate for weak governance.

3. Africa Risks Becoming a Consumer Rather Than a Creator

Much of Africa’s digital activity occurs on platforms, cloud environments, and digital ecosystems controlled outside the continent.

Without strong governance mechanisms, African countries may find themselves participating in the digital economy primarily as consumers rather than as architects and innovators.

The Role of Multistakeholder Governance

One of the defining characteristics of the Internet is that it is not governed by governments alone.

Effective Internet governance requires collaboration among:

  • Governments
  • Technical communities
  • Private sector organizations
  • Civil society
  • Academic institutions

This multistakeholder model has been central to the growth and stability of the Internet globally. Africa must strengthen its participation in these governance processes, both nationally and internationally.

Building African Influence in Global Internet Governance

Many critical Internet decisions are made through international institutions, technical bodies, and policy forums. Yet African participation in these processes often remains limited.

This creates a situation where decisions affecting African users, businesses, and governments may be shaped without adequate African input.

Greater engagement is needed in:

  • Internet standards development
  • Domain name policy discussions
  • Cybersecurity cooperation initiatives
  • Digital trade negotiations
  • Emerging technology governance frameworks

Influence cannot be exercised from the sidelines.

From Connectivity to Digital Leadership

The next phase of Africa’s digital transformation must focus on leadership rather than access alone. This requires:

  • Stronger institutions
  • Effective regulatory frameworks
  • Cybersecurity maturity
  • Regional cooperation
  • Investment in technical expertise
  • Active participation in global governance forums

The objective is not simply to connect Africa to the Internet. The objective is to ensure that Africa has a meaningful voice in shaping the Internet’s future.

The Way Forward

The conversation about Africa’s digital future must evolve. Connectivity remains important, but access alone is no longer the defining challenge. The more pressing question is whether Africa can develop the governance capacity necessary to secure, influence, and benefit from the digital ecosystem it increasingly depends upon.

For Ghana and countries across the continent, the future will be shaped not only by how many people are connected but also by who participates in the decisions that govern the connected world.

The next chapter of Africa’s digital transformation is not about access. It is about influence.

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By Abubakari Saddiq Adams, Business IT & IT Legal Consultant, Cybersecurity & IT Governance Specialist

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