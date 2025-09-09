Attaxion Releases Agentless Traffic Monitoring for Immediate Risk Prioritization

Attaxion announces the addition of the Agentless Traffic Monitoring capability to its exposure management platform. Agentless Traffic Monitoring is a new capability designed to give cybersecurity teams actionable visibility into network traffic flowing to and from their digital assets—all without the need to deploy any agents or sensors on these assets.

Attaxion uses real-time NetFlow data to provide its users with detailed context about inbound and outbound traffic—including source and destination IP addresses and ports, protocol used, and timestamps of when the traffic was first and last seen. Relying on global NetFlow data instead of local sensors allows to preserve the agentless nature of the solution, making sure Attaxion remains easy to use and doesn’t require deployment.

Using the NetFlow data and a combination of threat intelligence sources, Attaxion can distinguish between benign and malicious traffic, offering SOC analysts and cybersecurity engineers a quick and easy way of understanding which of their IP addresses are communicating with known malicious IP addresses.

Figure 1: Attaxion’s new Agentless Traffic Monitoring feature, identifying malicious traffic to and from the organization’s IP addresses

A diverse set of connected threat intelligence feeds allows Attaxion to highlight the exact type of attack and in some cases even the exact malware family that is generating the traffic.

The new feature speeds up incident response, malware detection, and threat hunting, and makes vulnerability management much more effective, allowing network administrators and security engineers to focus on what’s relevant right now.

“With the level of detail that Agentless Traffic Monitoring provides, security teams can immediately see which assets are interacting with known malicious infrastructure,” said Max Beatty, Head of Growth & Strategy at Attaxion, “This context is incredibly valuable when prioritizing risk. If an asset with a known vulnerability is communicating with a malicious IP, that should be your top priority.”

The Agentless Traffic Monitoring feature is built to help reduce alert fatigue and focus remediation efforts on high-risk areas within the attack surface.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time traffic visibility across all exposed assets.

Automatic classification of malicious traffic and attack type.

Integration with threat intelligence feeds to detect attack types and malware families.

Asset-level context to support vulnerability prioritization.

Figure 2: Attaxion’s Agentless Traffic Monitoring identifies recent command-and-control (C2) activity across malware families and timeframes

Agentless Traffic Monitoring is now available for Attaxion customers as part of its growing suite of continuous monitoring tools.

For more information, visit https://attaxion.com/capability/traffic-monitoring/.