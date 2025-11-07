Chasing After RacoonO365 IoCs Using DNS and Domain Intelligence

Early in September 2025, a coordinated effort between Cloudflare and Microsoft disrupted RaccoonO365, a Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) criminal group. Cybercriminals had been paying to use the service since last year, racking up an estimated $100,000 in cryptocurrency for the threat group.

RaccoonO365 makes phishing easier, as cybercriminals use it to create fake emails and launch phishing websites—effectively eliminating the need for advanced technical skills and enabling them to steal more than 5,000 user credentials worldwide.

Hundreds of domains related to Raccoono365 had already been taken down, according to a threat brief published by Cloudflare. The brief also listed many indicators of compromise (IoCs), including three cryptocurrency addresses, 21 subdomains, and 77 domain names.

Our research team analyzed the domains tagged as IoCs, leading to the discovery of:

121 email-connected domains

163 additional IP addresses, 159 were malicious

311 IP-connected domains, one was malicious

49 string- and registrar-connected domains, two were malicious

All domain IoCs containing the string “o365” were predicted to be malicious an average of 61 days before their publication date.

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

What We Know About the IoCs: WHOIS and DNS Analysis

First, we sought to learn more about the 77 domains tagged as RaccoonO365 IoCs by querying all of them on Bulk WHOIS API. We discovered that:

Only 76 domains had current WHOIS records.

The 76 domains with current WHOIS records were created between 16 August 2024 and 01 September 2025. The bulk of that, 71 to be exact, were created in 2025, giving insight into one of the threat actors’ tactics—the use of newly registered domains (NRDs).

The top 5 registrars were Name SRS AB (32 domains), Gransy (11 domains), Namecheap (6 domains), MarkMonitor (6 domains), and NameSilo (6 domains). The remaining 15 domain IoCs were distributed across 11 other registrars. This includes GMO Internet (3 domains), PDR (2 domains), and Gname.com (2 domains). The registrars Enom, Nicenic International Group, Internet Domain Service, Tucows Domains, Hostinger, Key-Systems, OwnRegistrar, and Nordreg each accounted for one domain.

While four domains did not have registrant countries on record, 72 were spread out among seven nations. Sweden had the most number of domains, 32 to be exact, followed by the U.S., with 19 domains; the Netherlands, with 11; Iceland, with six; Switzerland, with two; and Saint Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan, each with one domain.

After scrutinizing their WHOIS details, we then examined the historical DNS resolutions of the domains flagged as RaccoonO365 IoCs.

A DNS Chronicle API query for the 77 domains revealed that 65 had 1,461 historical domain-to-IP resolutions. Five of the domains recorded resolutions that date back before their current WHOIS creation dates, indicating that the domains had been registered and dropped before the threat actors reregistered them for the RaccoonO365 campaign. Take a look at the DNS histories of the five domains below.

DOMAIN IoC NUMBER OF DOMAIN-TO-IP RESOLUTIONS FIRST DOMAIN-TO-IP RESOLUTION DATE bravoservicesnc[.]com 294 5 February 2017 keymedla[.]com 121 6 September 2022 lawsent[.]com 29 5 November 2019 man-ex[.]com 34 6 February 2017 winredirect[.]com 186 28 April 2020

Early Detection of the IoCs

Aside from checking the WHOIS records and DNS activity of the IoCs, we also turned our attention to a subgroup of the domain IoCs published by Cloudflare that stood out for the presence of the text strings “o365” and “cloud.”

We found that all 10 domain IoCs containing the string “o365” appeared in the First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed and were predicted to turn malicious 10—355 days before Cloudflare reported them as RaccoonO365 IoCs on 10 September 2025. Here are some details about five of the “o365” IoC subgroup below.

DOMAIN IoCs FIRST WATCH ADDITION DATE NUMBER OF DAYS DEEMED LIKELY TO TURN MALICIOUS BEFORE REPORTING DATE filesoo365cloudocxs[.]com 31 August 2025 10 priorityclouddrive365files[.]com 20 August 2025 21 fileso365clloudoccs[.]com 18 August 2025 23 o365cloudfilesstoragedcs[.]com 17 August 2025 24 o365microsoftsecurecloud[.]com 6 August 2025 35

Expanding the Current List of RacoonO365 IoCs

Our next endeavor was to find more artifacts—domains that are related to the RaccoonO365 IoCs, either through their WHOIS or DNS connections.

Email-Connected Domains

We queried the 77 domains identified as IoCs on WHOIS History API and found 150 unique email addresses from their historical WHOIS records. After filtering out anonymized email addresses, we were left with 17 public email addresses.

Five of those public email addresses didn’t appear in the historical WHOIS record of any domain based on the results of our Historical Reverse WHOIS API query, while four had more than 50 connected domains (an indication that the email address could be owned by a domainer or similar entity). That left us with eight public email addresses that appeared in the historical WHOIS record of 121 domains, after duplicates and IoCs were filtered out.

IP-Connected Domains

Earlier, we mentioned that 65 of the 77 domains tagged as RaccoonO365 IoCs had 1,461 historical domain-to-IP resolutions. Given that the PhaaS was mostly active just this year (71 of the domain IoCs were registered in 2025), we extracted the IP resolutions dated 1 January to 31 August 2025 using DNS Chronicle API.

This gave us a total of 88 IPv4 addresses and 75 IPv6 addresses, or a total of 163 IP addresses. Only four of those IP addresses were not flagged as malicious when we queried all 163 IPs on Threat Intelligence API.

This post only contains a snapshot of the full research. Download the complete findings and a sample of the additional artifacts on our website or contact us to discuss your intelligence needs for threat detection and response or other cybersecurity use cases.

Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.