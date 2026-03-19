China, AFRINIC, and the Dangerous Precedent That Could Destabilize the Global Internet

A recent argument from one AFRINIC member says Internet number resources are merely operator-held assets and that Africa is only an administrative map. The public record shows something else. It shows a fight over 6.2 million IPv4 addresses, a sustained campaign of litigation against Africa’s registry, and a precedent that could hollow out the stewardship model on which the global Internet still depends.

In 2003, when AFRINIC still existed more as a regional ambition than as a fully recognized registry, an American engineer dismissed it on the ARIN policy list as “Adiel Akplogan’s future institution was vaporware.” Akplogan answered with calm precision. Africa, he wrote, was “very particular,” with different languages, cultures, and colonial histories. It needed to bring everyone together to build a strong and sustainable organization. And it was not obliged to copy North American or European administrative models. That exchange mattered because it was about more than addresses. It was about whether Africa had the right to design institutions equal to its own realities.

More than 20 years later, the disbelief remains, only dressed in cleaner language. In a recent essay, one AFRINIC member, a Chinese IP broker, argued that Internet number resources are not political property, that a registry region is only an administrative map, and that the network operator that finances and uses addresses is the real asset holder in substance. At one level, this sounds like a sober warning against bureaucratic overreach. At another, it is something far more consequential. It is an argument for detaching scarce Internet resources from the regional public-trust logic that justified their allocation in the first place.

That is why the argument matters beyond one company or one court fight in Mauritius. If a region is only a map, if conditional allocation is only clerical record-keeping, and if the operator who monetizes the resource is the only holder that counts, then the Regional Internet Registry system stops being stewardship and becomes little more than a compliance obstacle on the way to global arbitrage. For Africa, that would be disastrous. For the wider Internet, it would be a dangerous precedent.

The record no abstraction can erase

The factual record is not subtle. In an unusually direct 2021 intervention, ARIN, which almost never comments on another registry’s disputes, said the AFRINIC litigation had the potential for “significant impact to the overall stability of the Internet number registry system.” ARIN did not speak because it had suddenly embraced African regionalism. It spoke because the case had grown large enough to threaten the system as a whole.

ARIN then stated what should have anchored the debate from the start. It said that one AFRINIC member had received 6.2 million IPv4 addresses in 4 installments. It also disclosed that the same controller had previously sought more than 1 million IPv4 addresses from ARIN through another company, and that ARIN refused the request because the information provided was inadequate or misleading and because the intended use lay outside the ARIN region. This matters because it places the African dispute within a longer pattern. The issue was never merely a philosophical disagreement about registry design. It was a contest over access to scarce address space and the conditions under which that access could be monetized.

Most importantly, ARIN said it had reviewed the use of the 6.2 million addresses and found that the overwhelming majority were not being used within Africa. More specific routes, it wrote, had been announced from Hong Kong and the United States, which took routing precedence over announcements from South Africa, while the address space was predominantly being leased. That single passage should be enough to end the fiction that the debate is about abstract ownership theory. It is about whether African-issued numbering resources can be converted into a global scarcity asset while Africa itself remains structurally short of IPv4 space.

AFRINIC’s own 2022 communiqué made the same point from the registry side. It said the 6.2 million addresses had been allocated to a Chinese-controlled company following needs expressed for the region and under a Registration Services Agreement. It added that the registry had initiated contractual procedures after the member failed to remedy breaches. One may disagree with AFRINIC’s judgment. One may criticize the registry’s processes. But one cannot honestly say the dispute came out of nowhere or that the region was never part of the bargain.

Nor is this only about one allocation. AFRINIC’s WHOIS Database Accuracy Report is a reminder that the registry’s crisis unfolded in an environment already scarred by manipulation. The audit found that 2,371,584 IPv4 addresses had been misappropriated from AFRINIC’s pool without lawful authority. It documented cases in which resources that should have remained in the AFRINIC pool were falsely tagged as legacy space and then became the subject of sale transactions. It described outdated contact data, transferred credentials, competing custodianship claims, and a registry forced to investigate not just clerical errors but deliberate attempts to move value through opacity. That is not the landscape of a harmless bookkeeping service. It is the landscape of a registry whose control plane has become an arena for extraction.

Why the property argument fails

The recent argument that Internet number resources are not political property is, strictly speaking, correct. A registry does not own addresses the way a state owns land or a company owns machinery. Even ICANN said in July 2025 that number resources are not assets of AFRINIC, or of any other RIR, in the ordinary commercial sense. But the same letter also stated something equally important. The registry function cannot be used for the benefit or protection of a single creditor, member, or group of members. And it recognized AFRINIC as the body that distributes numbering resources to Africa and the Indian Ocean region for use in that region, precisely to discourage speculation and hoarding.

That distinction is the heart of the matter. The alternative to “political property” is not private freehold detached from obligation. It is conditional stewardship. AFRINIC’s own role description says each registry allocates resources based on needs expressed by actors within its region. It also notes that, because AFRINIC came last in the historical allocation order, it manages just below 6% of global resources for an entire continent. Scarcity is not a slogan here. It is a design constraint. That is why the recent effort to portray regional stewardship as mythology is so consequential. Once scarce resources become financially meaningful, the temptation is to reinterpret stewardship as administrative inconvenience and the region itself as a morally irrelevant map. But if the map is irrelevant, so too are the conditions under which the resources were issued.

That is precisely why AFRINIC’s recently ratified transfer policy became the next battlefield. The policy does not nationalize resources. It does not abolish transfers. What it does is draw a boundary between AFRINIC-issued IPv4 space and categories such as legacy or imported resources. AFRINIC’s public summary states that IPv4 addresses issued from the AFRINIC pool cannot be transferred out of the region. In other words, the policy tries to preserve a minimum idea of African stewardship in an exhausted IPv4 world. That is not political romance. It is the bare minimum logic of a regional registry entrusted with a scarce pool.

Other parts of the global registry system have said the same in their own vocabulary. In a 2021 statement, the head of RIPE NCC rejected suggestions that RIPE should take over AFRINIC’s role and argued instead that the African community must retain control over how African resources are managed. In June 2025, the Number Resource Organization reaffirmed that trust in AFRINIC’s governance is essential to the stability and cohesion of the global Internet number registry system. None of these institutions is arguing that Africa is a sovereign legal person. What they are defending is more practical and more important. They are defending the idea that regional stewardship, community-developed policy, and registry integrity are indispensable to the functioning of the Internet itself.

Litigation as leverage

This is where the recent theoretical reframing becomes politically useful. If the registry is merely a clerk, then every attempt to enforce regional conditions looks like overreach. If the operator is the only real asset holder, then every effort to reclaim or reclassify resources looks like confiscation. And if the region is only an inherited color on a map, then every attempt to preserve African space for African use can be dismissed as sentimental rhetoric. That rhetorical move matters because it legitimizes the next step, which is not argument but immobilization.

AFRINIC’s own litigation FAQ says that one member and associated companies have filed more than 25 cases in Mauritius and 2 in Seychelles, obtaining interim orders that impeded AFRINIC’s board and operations. The public case list fills in the texture of that pressure. There was an early injunction tied to the transfer-policy front in 2021. There was a freezing order aimed at AFRINIC bank funds. There was an application for conservatory attachment of AFRINIC’s 6.9 million unused IPv4 addresses. There was a petition to wind up the registry. There was an injunction in 2025 designed, among other things, to prevent the allocation of IP resources. And in March 2026, there was a new plaint filed by Skyconnect challenging the board’s ratification of the transfer policy.

One does not have to allege secret coordination to understand the effect. Serial litigation of this kind changes the economics of governance. It delays enforcement. It exhausts staff. It distorts elections. It makes boards cautious and receivers powerful. Above all, it buys time. And when the resources at stake are monetizable, time is not neutral. The longer a manufactured or prolonged crisis lasts, the longer contested space can continue to circulate in global markets while the institution responsible for the pool is trapped in procedural defense.

That is why ARIN’s 2021 intervention remains so important. It was not just supportive rhetoric. It was a warning that what was being tested in Africa could destabilize the global system. If one registry can be neutralized through a combination of scarcity arbitrage, narrative inversion, and litigation saturation, then the principle at stake is no longer regional. It is systemic. The RIR model depends on the premise that registry authority can be exercised with enough legitimacy and continuity to keep the numbering commons usable. Hollow that out in one region and every other region becomes more vulnerable to the same playbook.

The China question, properly understood

This is the point at which many analysts become nervous and retreat into euphemism. They do not want to seem geopolitical. They do not want to be accused of essentializing a country or a people. That caution is understandable. But it can also become evasive. The public record itself says that the member at the center of the 6.2 million-address dispute was Chinese-controlled and, according to ARIN, operated primarily out of Hong Kong. The issue is not ethnicity. It is asymmetry. When a Chinese-controlled firm can secure a block of African address space on that scale, route much of it outside Africa, and then engage in prolonged litigation to resist return, the continent is being asked to absorb the downside of scarcity while others capture the upside.

This is not an argument against China as a state, and it should not be turned into one. Africa should not become a proxy battlefield for a larger U.S.-China competition in digital infrastructure. But Africa also cannot be asked to suspend geopolitical judgment simply because the resource in question is not copper, cobalt, or oil. IPv4 addresses are part of the material substrate of the digital economy. They support clouds, content delivery, hospitals, universities, exchanges, startups, and public services. To treat them as detached from region and public purpose is to repeat, in digital form, an older pattern in which African scarcity becomes someone else’s balance-sheet opportunity.

That is why a reciprocal thought experiment matters. If an African entrepreneur had obtained 6.2 million addresses from ARIN or RIPE, routed the overwhelming majority outside those regions, monetized them through leasing, and then responded to enforcement with serial litigation, nobody would say the relevant registry was merely confusing administration with sovereignty. Nobody would call North American or European stewardship a myth. The argument only becomes fashionable when Africa is the region expected to loosen its grip on the conditions of its own resources.

Africa is not China’s digital colony. It is not America’s digital quarry either. It is not a reserve pool for global IPv4 hunger. And the test of that proposition is not rhetorical. It is whether African-issued numbering resources can still be governed for African use when the financial incentives point elsewhere.

Why 6.2 million addresses matter

The 6.2 million addresses at the center of this fight are often discussed as though they were abstract tokens in a property seminar. They are not. In a continent where AFRINIC itself says it manages a comparatively small share of global resources, 6.2 million addresses represent operational room that still matters. They represent capacity that could support regional clouds, research and education networks, municipal systems, public-health platforms, local hosting, IXPs, rural operators, and community networks. One need not indulge in romantic planning to recognize that a scarce pool measured in the low millions is strategically different from one treated as infinitely fungible by offshore markets.

This is why the demand to return the 6.2 million addresses is not a nationalist slogan. It is a governance claim. If resources were issued on the basis of needs expressed for the region, and if authoritative public reporting from both ARIN and AFRINIC says those conditions were breached, then the default remedy is not endless philosophical improvisation. It is return. Return to the pool or to a compliant framework where use can be justified through transparent regional process rather than secured through delay.

Even here, precision matters. The call for return is not a call to pretend that AFRINIC is the proprietor of a continental estate. It is a call to uphold the logic under which the resources were allocated. The recent CircleID thesis wants to bypass that logic by redefining the holder in purely economic terms. But once the holder is whoever can finance, route, and monetize the addresses most effectively, the registry model has already collapsed. At that point, the RIR is no longer allocating scarce public-interest resources under community policy. It is authenticating private extraction after the fact.

The older disbelief

The longer history matters because this is not the first time Africa has been told, politely or otherwise, that its institutions should know their place. In 2003, the language was blunt. AFRINIC was “vaporware.” Today the language is more elegant. Africa, we are told, is only a service geography. Regional stewardship is mythology. Community policy is overclaim. The people closest to the registry are merely procedural insiders dressing up clerical work as moral authority. The vocabulary has changed, but the instinct is familiar. It is the instinct that questions African institutional agency whenever it seeks to do more than ratify external interests.

That disbelief has consequences. When African actors fail to act, they are accused of dysfunction. When they coordinate to stabilize a crisis, they are accused of capture. When they defend community-made policy, they are accused of politicization. Many of those who now sound alarmed about African coordination were remarkably quiet when AFRINIC was under siege, its accounts were frozen, its board was disabled, and its staff was expected to keep the registry alive under extraordinary pressure. They preferred that someone else take responsibility so that they could later question the method.

Adiel Akplogan understood the problem 20 years ago. Africa did not need to mimic North American or European administrative models. It needed institutions adequate to its own realities. That insight remains true. The point of AFRINIC was never to flatter continental sentiment. It was to ensure that the governance of African numbering resources would not permanently depend on external administrative convenience. The current crisis is testing whether that principle still means anything.

What must happen now

The immediate task is not rhetorical. It is institutional. AFRINIC needs governance stability, clean elections, protected staff, authoritative registry data, and the operational continuity safeguards that bodies like ICANN and the NRO have already said matter to the whole system. It needs a registry environment in which policy can be implemented and audited without every enforcement decision turning into an existential legal event.

But the deeper task is political. African policymakers, regulators, diplomatic missions, operator groups, and public-interest actors do not need to choose between corporate factions. They need to choose the institution. They need to treat AFRINIC as continental infrastructure, not as an orphan left to litigants, receivers, and exhausted staff. That means defending transparent elections, community-made policy, rigorous compliance, data integrity, and a transfer regime that does not allow Africa’s remaining space to leak quietly into global scarcity markets.

It also means saying something simple without apology. African IP space is not there to subsidize out-of-region accumulation. If one member received 6.2 million addresses for regional use and the public record shows that the overwhelming majority were not used within Africa, those addresses should be returned to a framework that can manage them for Africa first. Hospitals will not run on rhetoric. Community networks will not grow on philosophical abstraction. Universities, startups, and local operators cannot plan around a registry whose scarcest assets are perpetually locked inside someone else’s litigation strategy.

The danger of the current moment is not only that Africa could lose control of a meaningful block of address space. It is that the world could learn the wrong lesson from the loss. If the precedent is set that a region is only a map, that allocation conditions are only clerical residue, and that operator monetization overrides community stewardship, then the registry system will slowly cease to be a governance framework and become a series of vulnerable waystations for capture.

That is why the AFRINIC fight is now bigger than Mauritius, bigger than one Chinese-controlled member, and bigger than Africa itself. It goes to the question of whether the Internet will remain governed through accountable, regionally grounded institutions or whether scarcity will rewrite the rules from below. In 2003, Africa answered disbelief with institution-building. It should answer it the same way now. Africa is not a digital quarry. AFRINIC is not a warehouse clerk for the world’s remaining IPv4 hunger. And the 6.2 million addresses at the center of this dispute belong back inside the framework that was created to manage them for Africa first.