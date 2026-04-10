China and the Geopolitics of Africa’s 6.2 Million IPv4 Addresses

AFRINIC is the only institution authorised to distribute Internet number resources for Africa and the Indian Ocean. When that institution is weakened, Africa does not simply lose an administrative service. It loses leverage over the most basic layer of digital state capacity, the ability of networks, public services and businesses to obtain the Internet Protocol addresses that make connectivity routable and accountable. The organisation’s current crisis, driven in large part by a dispute over roughly 6.2 million IPv4 addresses allocated to Cloud Innovation Ltd, therefore belongs in the same category as other strategic infrastructure risks. It is a matter of sovereignty, resilience and global governance integrity, not a technical quarrel between engineers.

The central facts are not hidden. AFRINIC has stated publicly in a 2022 communiqué and an accompanying press release that Cloud Innovation Ltd, registered in Seychelles and owned and controlled by a Chinese national, Lu Heng, received 6.2 million IPv4 addresses under a Registration Service Agreement. AFRINIC says it later identified breaches of that agreement, initiated contractual procedures, and has since faced an extensive wave of litigation in Mauritius connected to its effort to investigate and reclaim the resources. Cloud Innovation contests AFRINIC’s account, and the substantive issues remain before the courts. But the strategic significance is already clear. A single member, through offshore incorporation, scarcity economics and procedural pressure, has managed to place a large share of Africa’s remaining IPv4 space at the centre of an institutional standoff.

The global Internet governance community has not treated this as a local drama. In 2021, the American Registry for Internet Numbers, ARIN, published an unusually direct assessment of the dispute’s implications for the stability of the Internet number registry system. ARIN warned that a motion in the litigation had frozen AFRINIC’s bank accounts, risking operational disruption. ARIN also reported that it had reviewed routing patterns and concluded that the overwhelming majority of the 6.2 million addresses were not being used within Africa, with more specific routes announced from networks in Hong Kong and the United States. These assertions are contested, and routing data must always be interpreted with discipline. Still, ARIN’s intervention matters because it made a governance judgment. A destabilised AFRINIC is a systemic risk, not a regional inconvenience. The record is in ARIN’s public analysis.

In July 2025, ICANN took an even clearer position. In an open letter addressed to the Government of Mauritius and AFRINIC’s court-appointed receiver, ICANN reminded authorities that Internet number resources are held in a position of public trust and are provided for the benefit of the global community and the region served by the registry. ICANN underlined that the value of an RIR lies in distributing resources according to policy, not in treating them as assets, and that the registry function cannot be exercised for the benefit of a single creditor or member. In other words, the dispute is not only about allocation. It is about whether the institutional premises of the RIR model can survive sustained pressure from scarcity incentives and legal warfare.

AFRINIC’s own contractual instruments reinforce this public trust framing. The standard Registration Service Agreement describes AFRINIC in its preamble as a non-profit, non-commercial entity accredited under ICP 2 to assign number resources within the region, empowered to fulfill a stewardship role for the African Internet community. The agreement also states explicitly that the number resources are not property, that the applicant’s right is an exclusive right of use limited by demonstrated need, and that breaches may trigger a duty to remedy and return affected resources. These clauses are not mere legal boilerplate. They are the operational mechanism through which the registry system translates policy norms into enforceable obligations.

The policy layer matters just as much. AFRINIC’s policies on IPv4 allocation and transfer, including its evolving framework for intra-regional and inter-RIR transfers, are designed to keep issuance linked to service region needs while allowing controlled mobility where policy permits. The Global Policy for the Allocation of IPv4 Blocks to Regional Internet Registries explains how address space is distributed from IANA to the RIRs, while AFRINIC’s resource transfer guidance and its ratified transfer policy framework set conditions for lawful transfers. The core institutional bargain is that scarcity is managed by accountable regional stewards, not by opportunistic cross-border capture. When that bargain is challenged in court, the legitimacy of the entire governance stack is implicated.

Scarcity, markets and the governance of IPv4

Internet Protocol addresses are often described as ‘numbers’ in a technical sense, but they are better understood as routable identifiers that enable networks to exchange traffic over a shared global protocol. The IANA’s overview of number resources explains the basic distinction between IPv4, the 32-bit addressing system deployed in 1983, and IPv6, the newer system designed to provide vastly more address space. The world has been living in a hybrid reality for years, with IPv4 still dominant in many operational environments even as IPv6 grows. The consequence is that IPv4 scarcity, following exhaustion of the IANA free pool in 2011, has become a political economy problem. Address blocks increasingly function as tradable assets, and the incentive to arbitrage policy differences across regions has grown.

Africa entered this scarcity era with a structural deficit. For historical reasons, the early Internet allocated large address blocks to organisations and networks in North America and Europe long before African connectivity scaled. AFRINIC has repeatedly pointed out that Africa holds a small share of global IPv4 resources. In its 2022 press release, the registry stated that the share allocated to Africa is less than 6% of the global IPv4 pool. This is not a moral complaint. It is an empirical parameter that shapes the cost structure of African connectivity, especially in markets where IPv6 transition remains uneven and where operators must still maintain IPv4 reachability for interoperability. When 6.2 million IPv4 addresses become trapped in dispute and alleged out-of-region use, the impact is not theoretical. It directly affects the region’s capacity to scale networks, host services and reduce dependence on external brokers.

IPv4 scarcity has also blurred the line between registry governance and market governance. The RIR system was designed around needs-based allocation, with transfers permitted only under defined conditions, in part to prevent rapid flipping of address space. The Number Resource Organization’s comparative policy overview shows how each RIR constrains transfers through service region requirements, documentation of need, and waiting periods, with inter-regional transfers allowed only where reciprocal policies exist. Yet, as scarcity deepened, market logic began to dominate. APNIC’s Geoff Huston observed in his 2022 review of IP addressing in 2021 that it is increasingly difficult to talk about ‘allocations’ because addresses are also traded between networks in what is essentially a sale. He warned that the long-term outcome could be either accelerated IPv6 deployment or a more fragmented network. In both scenarios, governance choices in one region can produce externalities for everyone else.

Leasing arrangements sit uncomfortably inside this landscape because they can move operational control of address space without transferring registrant status. ARIN’s 2023 guidance on IPv4 address leasing explains why the practice creates policy and risk questions. Leasing does not grant permanent registration rights to the lessee, does not ensure network autonomy, and cannot be used as justification to obtain addresses under ARIN policy. ARIN notes that where evidence suggests addresses were obtained strictly for leasing through false or misleading information, the registry may initiate a resource review that can lead to revocation. These are not uniquely American concerns. They reflect a broader RIR consensus that scarce IPv4 addresses should not be acquired under the guise of service provision and then monetised as an independent commodity.

How 6.2 million addresses became a governance crisis

The figure of 6.2 million is not a slogan. ARIN documented that Cloud Innovation received the addresses from AFRINIC in 4 separate allocations issued between 2013 and 2016. ARIN listed the blocks as 154.80.0.0/12 issued on 24 July 2013, 45.192.0.0/12 issued on 1 December 2014, 156.224.0.0/11 issued on 22 December 2015, and 154.192.0.0/11 issued on 16 September 2016. Taken together, those prefixes total 6,291,456 IPv4 addresses, approximately 6.2 million. This level of specificity matters because it demonstrates scale. These are not marginal allocations at the edge of AFRINIC’s pool. They represent a continental quantity of scarcity-era address space.

How did the dispute erupt years later? ARIN’s account places a key inflection point in 2020, when AFRINIC conducted a registry audit and required additional information from Cloud Innovation regarding utilisation of previously issued number resources. AFRINIC’s press release states that it drew Cloud Innovation’s attention to breaches of the Registration Service Agreement in June 2020 and initiated contractual procedures in March 2021 after the identified breaches had not been remedied. The legal dispute that followed has spilled beyond allocation into governance stability, including litigation that has affected elections and financial operations. AFRINIC maintains a public listing of court cases and has published a litigation FAQ to help the community track the process.

Cloud Innovation’s corporate posture also illuminates a vulnerability in the RIR model. A company incorporated in Seychelles is, on paper, inside the AFRINIC service region. That can be entirely legitimate. The problem arises when legal presence becomes a proxy for operational reality and when a regional stewardship system can be used to secure large allocations whose predominant economic value is realised outside the region. In scarcity conditions, an address block can generate revenue through leasing arrangements without serving regional infrastructure development. ARIN stated that Cloud Innovation indicated it predominantly ‘leases’ the IP address space to other parties rather than using it to provide connectivity services directly. If that is accurate, and if the leasing occurs mainly outside Africa, then the structure functions as a form of digital resource extraction routed through jurisdictional compliance.

This is why I describe Cloud Innovation and similar vehicles as Trojan horses, not because offshore incorporation is itself illicit, but because it can allow an actor to enter a governance community under the formal criteria of membership while pursuing an economic strategy that is misaligned with the public interest purpose of the resource pool. The Trojan horse, in this context, is not China as a state. It is a scarcity era business model that turns regionally stewarded public trust resources into globally monetised assets, and then uses courts to constrain the steward’s enforcement capacity. The risk is not theoretical. It is visible in the fact pattern that AFRINIC, ARIN and ICANN have already placed on record.

The most acute expression of this risk has been the use of extreme legal remedies against a public interest institution. In July 2025, I coordinated an amicus curiae brief in the Supreme Court of Mauritius, in Cause No. SC/COM/PET/000508/2025, responding to Cloud Innovation’s petition to wind up AFRINIC. The brief argued that AFRINIC is not an ordinary company and that liquidation would create an institutional vacuum affecting routing security, registry integrity and operational continuity across more than 50 countries. It also raised a basic equity issue. A petitioner seeking the most irreversible remedy should not be permitted to rely on conditions that it materially helped to create through sustained litigation and procedural obstruction. The brief relied in part on ICANN’s 16 July 2025 letter, which explicitly connected AFRINIC’s distress to prolonged interference and stressed the public trust nature of number resources. The aim was not to litigate the substantive merits in public. It was to ensure that the Court understood that the remedy sought would reverberate far beyond the parties before it.

This point is supported by the governance architecture of the registry system itself. AFRINIC’s status as a Regional Internet Registry was not granted as a commercial franchise. It was recognised through an evaluation process documented by IANA and ICANN, including the IANA report that accompanied AFRINIC’s recognition in 2005. The criteria for establishing and maintaining an RIR are set out in ICP 2, which emphasises scale, community support, neutrality, and accountability as conditions for avoiding address fragmentation. The system also relies on shared understanding codified in references such as RFC 7020, which describes the Internet numbers registry system as a coordinated global function. When a registry is destabilised, the consequence is not simply delayed allocations. It is erosion of trust in the coordinated model that keeps the Internet’s numbering core interoperable.

The AFRINIC crisis should also be analysed through a geopolitical lens that policy communities already use for physical resources. In the critical minerals domain, Africa is widely recognised as a strategic frontier. Supply concentration in extraction and especially in processing has translated into industrial and diplomatic leverage. The International Energy Agency has warned that processing is highly concentrated, noting that China is the leading refiner for 19 out of 20 strategic minerals with an average market share of 70%. For rare earths, the IEA estimates that China accounted for around 60% of global mining output in 2024 and about 91% of separation and refining. The details are in the IEA’s 2025 commentary on export controls and its Global Critical Minerals Outlook. These numbers matter because they show how upstream access can become downstream power when combined with industrial policy and control of chokepoints.

From critical minerals to critical digital resources

In Africa, Chinese corporate presence in cobalt, copper and lithium has become particularly significant. CMOC’s control of an 80% stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine in the DRC has been repeatedly cited as a flagship example, including by the Africa Center’s analysis of China’s critical minerals strategy in Africa. Zijin Mining holds a major interest in the Kamoa Kakula copper complex, described both by Zijin and by Ivanhoe Mines. In lithium, Reuters reported in 2021 that Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt agreed to acquire Zimbabwe’s Arcadia mine for $422 million as part of a push to secure battery mineral supply for electric vehicle growth. These assets are embedded in wider networks of finance, infrastructure and state-backed diplomacy, including Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative and its digital extension, often described as the Digital Silk Road in policy literature such as the Council on Foreign Relations report on China’s Digital Silk Road and Africa’s technological future.

The mineral analogy has limits. Internet number resources are not extracted from the ground, and the RIR system is not a commodity market. But the underlying geopolitical logic is similar. In both cases, a scarce or strategically consequential input sits at the base of modern industrial and security power. In both cases, control over allocation and enforcement frameworks matters as much as ownership. Minerals underpin batteries, semiconductors and defence manufacturing. Internet number resources underpin routing, service scaling, cloud hosting and the ability to operate global networks. When African institutions cannot enforce stewardship rules in the face of well-resourced legal and commercial strategies, the continent risks repeating the same structural asymmetry, upstream presence without downstream control.

This is where the nationality of key actors becomes relevant, and where diplomacy must be explicit. AFRINIC’s public statements describe Cloud Innovation as owned and controlled by a Chinese national. ARIN described Cloud Innovation as operating out of Seychelles under the control of Lu Heng, who resides primarily in Hong Kong. These are factual claims by institutions with standing in the registry system. They do not, by themselves, prove state direction. But they do raise an unavoidable question of state responsibility and reputational interest. If China’s official narrative in Africa is built on mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty, then Beijing has an interest in ensuring that Chinese actors do not become emblematic of digital extractivism. To date, I have not seen a public statement by Chinese regulatory authorities addressing the AFRINIC dispute or the regional stewardship question. Silence is not evidence of intent, but it is also not neutral. It leaves the burden of institutional defence to African actors and to a global registry community that has already signaled concern.

The case for restitution, in this context, is not a call for confiscation. It is a call to restore the integrity of a public trust regime. ICANN’s open letter makes clear that number resources are not the assets of registries, and by extension, they are not private property in the conventional sense. They are delegated resources held under conditions of policy compliance. AFRINIC’s press release frames the dispute as an enforcement action grounded in alleged breaches of contract and use beyond scope. ARIN’s analysis suggests that out-of-region routing and leasing behaviour may have undermined the purpose for which the resources were issued, and it explicitly notes that courts will need to consider whether there was fraud at inception. The courts will ultimately determine the contractual and legal remedies. But the policy logic is straightforward. If the evidence shows sustained use outside the region and if the registry has initiated contractual processes to revoke the resources, then the default public interest outcome should be that the resources return to AFRINIC’s stewardship for reissuance within the region, subject to due process.

Restitution as a diplomatic and governance imperative

Restitution would also reduce systemic risk. The longer millions of addresses remain locked in dispute, the more the crisis distorts AFRINIC’s governance and the more it weakens confidence in the RIR model. It becomes harder to run credible elections, harder to maintain financial continuity, and harder to enforce resource agreements without fear of operational retaliation. ARIN noted that the RIRs have a Joint RIR Stability Fund designed to support operational continuity in extraordinary circumstances. That fact itself is revealing. The global system expects that RIR stability can be threatened and has built contingency mechanisms. The policy objective should be to prevent those mechanisms from becoming a permanent substitute for institutional health in Africa.

The phrase ‘AFRINIC belongs to Africa’ is sometimes treated as political rhetoric. In institutional terms, it is a governance proposition. AFRINIC was created to allow a region historically underrepresented in technical coordination to manage its own number resources through community-driven policy. That is the meaning of regional stewardship under ICP 2. When a regional registry is destabilised, the region loses more than addresses. It loses the legitimacy to speak for itself in global numbering debates, including in the Address Supporting Organisation, the Number Resource Organization, and the ongoing ICP 2 review processes. This is why the AFRINIC crisis should concern African foreign ministries, regulators and regional organisations, not only network operators. IP governance is now part of diplomatic statecraft.

Digital sovereignty in this sense does not require isolation or hostility. It requires credible institutions and predictable rules. African actors have strong reasons to deepen cooperation with global partners, including China, Europe and the United States, on connectivity, standards and cybersecurity. But cooperation is sustainable only when the foundational coordination layer is protected from capture. If African IPv4 space can be treated as a speculative commodity by external actors or by offshore vehicles that monetise resources outside the region, then Africa’s digital development becomes dependent on external markets and on the legal capacities of those who can litigate the region’s institutions into paralysis. That is not a technical outcome. It is a strategic vulnerability.

The question now is whether the global registry community and Africa’s policymakers are prepared to treat this as a strategic priority. The immediate need is institutional protection. Courts and regulators should recognise the public interest status of AFRINIC’s function and avoid remedies that would dismantle or immobilise the registry. The parallel need is restitution and accountability. Address space that was delegated for African development should be returned to African stewardship where there is credible evidence of contractual breach and out of region use, subject to due process. The longer-term need is governance reinforcement. AFRINIC must strengthen its compliance instruments, improve transparency, and rebuild trust with its membership so that enforcement is seen as legitimate rather than political. And Africa’s diplomatic engagement with China should mature beyond infrastructure finance toward clear norms of digital non-extraction, where cooperation does not translate into quiet capture of critical digital resources.

If there is a lesson from the mineral economy, it is that sovereignty is measured at chokepoints. In the digital economy, IP addresses are one of those chokepoints. AFRINIC’s crisis is a warning that Africa’s strategic frontier now includes invisible resources embedded in protocols and ledgers. Protecting those resources, and the institutions that steward them, is an indispensable condition for Africa to exercise agency in an era of accelerating geopolitical competition.