DNIB Reports 386.9 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q4 2025

By DNIB.com  (Sponsored Post) An industry-focused source of curated insights & data on the Domain Name System (DNS).
  • February 06, 2026
The fourth quarter of 2025 closed with 386.9 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 22.7 million domain name registrations compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report released Thursday at DNIB.com.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2025, including:

  • Top 10 largest TLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available
  • Top 10 largest ccTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available
  • Top 10 largest gTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages and other key statistics

To see past issues of the quarterly report, interactive dashboards and learn about DNIB.com's statistical methodology, please visit DNIB.com.

