Fixing Geofeed: From Self-Reported Data to Verified Trust

As the global Internet infrastructure evolves, IP geolocation data has transitioned from a mere commercial tool—used for targeted advertising or content localization—into a core element of Network Resilience. In an era of heightened geopolitical tensions and sophisticated cross-border cybercrime, trusted geolocation information has become the bedrock for everything from defending critical infrastructure (such as energy grids) to optimizing low-latency routing for emerging technologies like LEO satellite communications and autonomous systems.

However, the current mechanism for geolocation declaration—specifically Geofeed (RFC 9092)—is at a crossroads. While Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) such as APNIC, RIPE NCC, and ARIN have introduced Geofeed fields in their WHOIS databases, these declarations remain, in essence, self-assertions. They lack a robust digital validation mechanism, leaving Geofeed highly vulnerable to Geo-spoofing attacks. This article argues that to transform Geofeed into a true “Public Data Infrastructure,” we must establish a path from static claims to dynamic validation. The key to this transformation lies in leveraging RPKI (Resource Public Key Infrastructure) to build a definitive Chain of Trust.

The Trust Crisis in Current Geofeeds: Spoofing and Security Gaps

Currently, when a Local Internet Registry (LIR) provides a Geofeed URL in its WHOIS record, external geolocation providers (such as IPinfo or MaxMind) crawl the file and update their databases. This process contains significant security loopholes:

Lack of Authentication: Without cryptographic verification, anyone with unauthorized access to WHOIS records or control over the URL’s hosting server can maliciously alter geolocation declarations.

Traffic Misdirection and Interception: Attackers can spoof geolocation data to trick Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) into routing traffic through compromised regions, facilitating Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks or large-scale data interception.

Bypassing Compliance and Geo-fencing: Financial services and regulated industries rely on IP location for geo-fencing. If Geofeed is easily forged, actors can masquerade as sources from trusted jurisdictions, bypassing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) controls.

This “assertion-based” rather than “validation-based” reality makes Geofeed inadequate for high-stakes national security requirements or critical financial applications.

Integrating RPKI: Establishing a Trust Anchor for Geographic Data

RPKI is the most mature and trusted framework for securing Internet routing. It utilizes a Public Key Infrastructure to allow resource holders to cryptographically prove their legitimate ownership of specific IP address space.

The most effective way to secure Geofeed is to incorporate the SHA-256 hash of the Geofeed file, or its hosting URL, into a signed RPKI object. This integration provides:

Non-repudiation: Only the entity holding the legitimate certificate for the IP resources can publish a cryptographically signed, valid geolocation declaration.

Data Integrity: Downstream providers can verify the data against the RPKI Trust Anchor in real-time. If the Geofeed content is tampered with, the digital signature becomes invalid, allowing systems to automatically reject the untrusted information.

By coupling Geofeed with RPKI, the data evolves from an “informal remark” into a Trusted Assertion. For RIRs, this elevates their role from simple data custodians to central Validation Centers for digital sovereignty and geographic boundaries.

Strategic Value for Critical Industries and Governance

Financial institutions are highly sensitive to geographic origin. By utilizing “Signed Geofeed,” banks can strengthen transaction verification. For instance, if an observed BGP path conflicts logically with an RPKI-signed geolocation claim, the system can trigger high-risk alerts, significantly mitigating international fraud.

For latency-sensitive applications like remote surgery or smart grid management, traffic must be routed to the closest physical edge node. Trusted geolocation ensures that Traffic Engineering is based on verifiable physical boundaries rather than manipulated instructions, directly impacting public safety and system reliability.

The accuracy of Geofeed data is a direct reflection of digital sovereignty. When a nation’s RIR data is comprehensive and verifiable, its digital resources are treated correctly and fairly in the global routing ecosystem. This is not just a technical evolution; it is a manifestation of national resilience and digital diplomacy.

The Path Forward: Challenges to Implementation

Realizing an RPKI-secured Geofeed ecosystem requires collaborative effort across the Internet ecosystem:

Technical Upgrades at RIRs: RIRs (like APNIC) should provide standardized interfaces that allow members to easily create signed objects for their Geofeed URLs, lowering the barrier to adoption.

Responsibility Shift for Commercial Providers: Leading geolocation providers should integrate RPKI validation into their processing pipelines, shifting their service model from simple “data aggregation” to “security verification.”

Standardization within the IETF: Accelerate the evolution of relevant RFCs to ensure global interoperability for encapsulating geographic metadata within RPKI objects.

Challenges:

Deployment Costs: Small-to-medium ISPs will require technical support to manage the operational overhead of synchronizing RPKI and Geofeed updates.

Global Governance Consensus: Different jurisdictions have varying views on geographic privacy and control; reaching a unified global framework will require sustained multi-stakeholder dialogue.

Conclusion: Architecting a Trustworthy Digital Map

While cyberspace is virtual, its operations are anchored in physical reality. Geofeed exists to bridge the gap between virtual IP addresses and physical locations; RPKI exists to ensure that this bridge is built on a foundation of integrity and trust.

Elevating Geofeed from “Static Claims” to “Dynamic Validation” is an inevitable trend in global Internet governance. When every segment of the IP address space has its geographic boundaries cryptographically signed and verified, we do more than improve service quality—we secure the very resilience of the global Internet. As technical communities and policymakers, we must promote Geofeed as a core public infrastructure, ensuring it supports the flourishing of the global digital economy on a foundation of transparency and security.