IPv4 Market Shows Early Signs of Stabilization Amid Persistent Demand

Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

Drawing on the latest IPv4.Global sales report, March 2026 data provide a timely snapshot of pricing dynamics, revealing stabilization after decline and signs of renewed market momentum.

After several quarters of gradual price erosion, the IPv4 market is exhibiting tentative signs of stabilization. March 2026 data from IPv4.Global suggests that, while pricing remains below mid-2025 levels, a modest uptick has emerged following February’s plateau—hinting at a potential inflection point rather than a transient fluctuation.

The accompanying pricing data illustrate a clear downward trajectory across all block sizes from April 2025 through early 2026, with larger blocks (/16+) falling from roughly $22 per address to below $10 at the beginning of the year. Mid-sized blocks (/17–/19 and /20–/21) followed similar patterns, while smaller allocations (/22–/24) proved comparatively resilient, declining more gradually from just above $30 to the low-$20 range. Notably, March data show a slight recovery across most categories, particularly among larger and mid-sized blocks, interrupting what had been a consistent softening trend.

This pattern aligns with broader industry observations. Recent market analyses point to a persistent imbalance: while supply continues to enter the market through divestitures and portfolio optimization, demand remains structurally robust. Cloud providers, content delivery networks, and emerging-market ISPs continue to acquire IPv4 space to support growth and maintain service continuity, even as IPv6 adoption advances unevenly.

Looking ahead, the near-term outlook suggests cautious optimism. While a sustained rebound is not yet assured, current indicators—steady transaction volume, broad-based demand, and early price firming—point to a market that is rebalancing rather than retreating. Consequently, market participants may find the present moment conducive to strategic allocation decisions, particularly as IPv4 retains its role as a scarce and operationally critical resource in global internet infrastructure.