UDRP Domain Disputes Surge on Back of Mega-Cases

The number of domain names challenged under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by two unusually large cybersquatting complaints, according to a new report released by GigaLaw.

GigaLaw found that overall UDRP decisions increased by nearly 15% compared with a year earlier. More striking, however, was a 41% jump in the number of disputed domain names—the largest rise recorded since the firm began tracking such cases six years ago.

The spike was concentrated in two disputes. Cosmetics giant L’Oréal filed a complaint covering 705 domain names, while financial-services provider Empower targeted 537 domains. Together, the two cases accounted for more than a quarter of the 4,766 domain names involved in UDRP proceedings during the quarter.

Privacy hurdles: Such sprawling complaints are uncommon because UDRP rules generally require disputed domains to be controlled by the same registrant. In recent years, widespread use of privacy services and stricter data-redaction practices following Europe’s GDPR rules have made it harder for trademark owners to establish common ownership.

Fraud patterns: Panels overseeing both the L’Oréal and Empower disputes nevertheless permitted consolidation. In Empower’s case, the panel cited consistent registration patterns and evidence that the domains were linked to a sophisticated phishing operation targeting retirement-plan customers in America.

Both companies prevailed, though they pursued different remedies. Empower secured transfers of the disputed domains, allowing it to take control of them. L’Oréal instead requested cancellation of the domains—a less common approach because cancelled domains may eventually become available for re-registration, potentially by the same cybersquatters.

Broader trends: GigaLaw suggested the broader rise in UDRP activity reflects continued growth in domain-name registrations, persistent cybersquatting activity and sustained confidence in the UDRP system itself.