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U.S. Blocks Foreign-Made Routers Over Cybersecurity Fears

By CircleID Reporter
  • March 24, 2026, 12:56 pm PDT
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The United States has moved to tighten its technological borders. On March 23rd, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a ban on the import of all new foreign-made consumer routers, citing mounting concerns over national security and cyber vulnerabilities.

Market reliance: Routers, which underpin home and business internet connectivity, have become a focal point of geopolitical tension. Chinese manufacturers currently account for roughly 60% of the American market, underscoring the scale of potential disruption. The FCC’s order, however, stops short of removing existing devices; only new imports will be affected.

Scope limits: Officials argue that the risks are neither theoretical nor distant. A White House-led review concluded that foreign-made routers could be exploited to disrupt critical infrastructure, enable espionage and facilitate intellectual-property theft. Past cyberattacks, including those linked to groups such as Volt and Salt Typhoon, were cited as evidence of such vulnerabilities.

The policy includes exemptions for devices cleared by the Pentagon, suggesting a more nuanced approach than a blanket prohibition. Nevertheless, the move aligns with a broader trend of restrictions on Chinese technology, following earlier bans on drones and ongoing scrutiny of firms such as TP-Link.

Critics may view the measure as protectionist, though supporters frame it as essential risk management in an era of digital interdependence. The longer-term implication is clear: the fragmentation of global technology supply chains is likely to deepen, as governments increasingly prioritise security over cost and efficiency.

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By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

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