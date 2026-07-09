What Running .CA and .NL Taught Us About Building Better Registry Infrastructure

Running two of the world’s established country-code registries has shaped a back-end platform built for resilience, operational flexibility and the long-term demands of critical internet infrastructure.

In the registry world, most platforms look the same on paper. They all promise uptime, security and compliance. But anyone who runs a TLD knows that real back-end excellence is about much more than ticking boxes.

At Hello Registry, our perspective comes from decades of hands-on experience running registries every day. Between CIRA and SIDN, we operate .CA and .NL, two large, long-standing country-code TLDs that sit at the heart of their national internet ecosystems. With that responsibility comes a very concrete understanding of what it means to operate critical infrastructure.

Uptime is more than just a number

When a country-code TLD goes down, it can feel like a national event—and not a good one. Access to financial services, government systems, healthcare portals and large parts of the national web can be disrupted. Commerce slows, communication breaks down and essential services become harder to reach.

In short, a ccTLD outage affects far more than the DNS, the impact is felt throughout everyday digital life.

That reality demands an operational mindset built around resilience, caution and long-term trust. There is no room for shortcuts or solutions that only work most of the time. This is the level of responsibility we operate under, and the standard of care we believe every registry should be able to expect from its back-end partner. It goes without saying that the Hello Registry platform has lived up to that expectation, maintaining a track record of 100% uptime since inception.

Alongside running our own country codes, we provide back-end registry services for a growing set of gTLDs and geoTLDs, including .sg, .ie, .nz, .blog and .mls. That breadth of operational experience is what shapes Hello Registry.

Adapting to change is the real challenge

When you run a ccTLD, gTLD, .brand or geoTLD, you quickly learn that the hardest problems are rarely technical in isolation but more about change: from policy changes to new regulations and security threats. Then comes registrar expectations, community oversight and data sovereignty without forgetting budget pressure and limited teams.

Most registries started with systems they built themselves—and that made sense at the time. But today, many operators are carrying aging platforms that are expensive to maintain and difficult to adapt, while requirements are accelerating.

We hear the same concerns repeatedly from ccTLDs, geoTLDs and community TLDs around the world. Compliance work is becoming more manual, abuse handling takes more effort, and internal teams are stretched, making every change feel harder than it should be.

That lesson has shaped how we operate and how we design technology. Instead of relying on manual intervention for every adjustment, we’ve built tags—a patented business rules engine—into the Hello Registry platform, enabling registry teams to easily configure rules, policies and business logic directly through a self-managed interface. The goal is to make change manageable, predictable and controlled, without adding operational burden.

Community builds stronger infrastructure

Registry infrastructure is long-lived. Decisions made today stay in place for years, sometimes decades, creating risks.

Hello Registry exists because CIRA and SIDN saw the same pattern across the industry: registries facing similar operational, policy and compliance challenges, but solving them separately, often with limited time and resources.

A community model changes that dynamic, creating space for solving problems together, shared learning and collective responsibility for the platform’s direction. The result is resilient infrastructure, allowing different registries to keep their independence, while benefiting from solutions shaped by real operational experience.

Looking ahead

The next gTLD round will introduce new TLDs, new communities and a renewed focus on how TLDs are operated from day one. Expectations around security, stability and accountability are higher than they were in previous rounds.

Hello Registry enters this phase from a position shaped by long-term operation. That experience is why Hello Registry has been approved by ICANN as a Registry Service Provider for the upcoming round, following evaluation of its technical, operational and security capabilities.

We will explore what this means for applicants in more detail in a future post. For now, one point is worth underlining: authority in this space does not come from marketing claims. It comes from lessons learned over time and knowing what it takes to keep critical internet infrastructure running well beyond launch.