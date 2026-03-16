From Guessing to Declaring: Why Geofeed is the Sovereign Foundation of Global Network Resilience

The global Internet is a marvel of decentralized coordination, a vast web of interconnected autonomous systems that somehow functions as a single, cohesive entity. Yet, beneath this sophisticated architecture lies a persistent, archaic flaw that hampers efficiency and security: the way we determine the physical location of an IP address. For decades, IP geolocation has been a dark art—a “best-guess” model conducted by third-party data providers who scrape, probe, and infer where a piece of network equipment might reside.

Today, as we navigate an era of heightened digital sovereignty, cross-border data regulations, and the urgent need for critical infrastructure resilience, this legacy model is no longer merely insufficient; it is a liability. It is time for the global internet community to embrace a more authoritative, transparent, and secure approach: Geofeed (RFC 8805) and its cryptographically secured successor, Signed Geofeed (RFC 9632).

The Fragility of Inference: The Cost of Geolocation Inaccuracy

In current network resource allocation mechanisms, the synchronization lag of geographic information following IP address reallocation remains a primary technical factor contributing to cross-border service disruptions and digital resilience challenges. In our current environment of IPv4 exhaustion and the subsequent dynamic transfer of resources between regions, IP prefixes move across borders more frequently than ever before. When an IP block is transferred from an entity in Europe to a service provider in Asia, the legacy geolocation databases often fail to reflect this change for weeks or even months.

The consequences of this lag are not merely technical inconveniences; they are significant economic and social disruptions. Consider the user experience: a citizen attempting to access their local banking application, a student trying to reach a government educational portal, or a family attempting to stream localized content. If the geolocation database erroneously flags their IP as originating from a different continent, they are met with “Access Denied” screens or severe latency. For the ISP, this translates into a surge of preventable support tickets and a measurable degradation in Quality of Experience (QoE).

From a policy perspective, the stakes are even higher. In the context of a “Whole-of-Society” defense resilience strategy, the accurate mapping of digital assets is a prerequisite for effective emergency response and infrastructure protection. If we cannot reliably identify which digital resources are physically located within our borders, our ability to defend that digital space is fundamentally compromised.

The Paradigm Shift: RFC 8805 and the Power of Active Declaration

The introduction of Geofeed (RFC 8805) marks a fundamental shift in the philosophy of internet management: the move from passive inference to active declaration. Instead of leaving the world to guess where a network resides, the Resource Holder—the ISP, cloud provider, or enterprise that actually operates the IP space—proactively publishes its own location data.

The Geofeed format is elegantly simple. It utilizes a standardized CSV file that provides a clear, granular mapping of IP prefixes to country, region, city, and even postal codes. By hosting this file on a public HTTPS server and referencing its URL via a geofeed: attribute in the WHOIS or RDAP database, the network operator provides an authoritative beacon.

Industry leaders like Netflix, Google, and Cloudflare have already demonstrated the immense value of this shift. By maintaining precise Geofeed files, these organizations ensure that traffic is routed to the nearest possible edge node with millisecond precision. This isn’t just about speed; it’s about the efficient use of global bandwidth and the reduction of unnecessary transoceanic traffic, which contributes to both network stability and environmental sustainability.

Elevating Trust: The Strategic Role of Signed Geofeed (RFC 9632)

In the world of internet policy and cybersecurity, however, a “declaration” is only as good as its “verification.” A simple CSV file on a web server, while helpful, lacks the inherent trust required for critical infrastructure. If a malicious actor could spoof a Geofeed file, they could potentially redirect traffic or bypass location-based security protocols.

This is where RFC 9632 (and its predecessor RFC 9092) becomes a strategic game-changer. By leveraging the Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI), operators can now digitally sign their Geofeed data. RPKI is already the gold standard for securing BGP routing, providing a cryptographic proof of ownership for IP resources. By extending this framework to geolocation, we create a “Signed Geofeed.”

By leveraging cryptographic verification mechanisms, Signed Geofeed establishes a formal correspondence between technical routing policies and physical geographic reality, effectively enhancing the transparency and security of internet infrastructure. When a Geofeed is signed, the data consumer (such as a bank or a CDN) can verify through the RIR (like APNIC) that the location claim was made by the legitimate holder of those IP addresses. This convergence of routing security and geographic accuracy creates a “Single Source of Truth.” It eliminates “location spoofing” and brings a level of transparency to the Internet’s physical layer that was previously unimaginable.

Geopolitics, AI, and the Future of Digital Sovereignty

The importance of Geofeed extends into the burgeoning field of Artificial Intelligence and automated network management. As we move toward “Intent-Based Networking” and AI-driven traffic engineering, these systems require high-fidelity data to make real-time decisions. An AI model training on inaccurate geolocation data will inevitably produce suboptimal or even dangerous routing decisions. Authoritative Geofeed data provides the “ground truth” that these future systems will rely on.

Furthermore, we must address the concept of digital sovereignty. In an era where data residency and localized governance are becoming legal requirements, the ability for a nation to accurately define its digital perimeter is essential. Geofeed allows local ISPs to assert their place in the global topology, ensuring that domestic traffic remains domestic when intended and that local regulations are applied to the correct IP space. This is not about balkanizing the Internet; it is about providing the technical tools necessary for the Internet to respect the physical and legal boundaries of the world it serves.

A Call to Action for the Internet Community

As we deliberate on the future of internet governance at forums like APNIC and ICANN, the adoption of Geofeed must be elevated from a “technical best practice” to a “professional mandate.” We are moving away from an era of ambiguity toward an era of accountability.

For Network Operators: Deploying a Geofeed file is a low-barrier, high-impact action. It is a service to your customers and a contribution to the global commons. I urge all APNIC members to prioritize the publication of their geofeed attributes in the WHOIS database. For Data Providers and CDNs: The era of scraping is ending. It is time to update your ingestion engines to prioritize RFC 8805/9632 data. By favoring authoritative, RPKI-signed data, you incentivize good behavior and improve the accuracy of your own products. For Policy Makers and Regulators: Encourage the adoption of open, standardized geolocation reporting as part of national digital resilience frameworks. Support the RIRs in their mission to provide the secure infrastructure (like RPKI) that makes this possible.

Conclusion

The transition from “guessing” to “declaring” is a maturation of the Internet. It is an acknowledgment that as the Internet becomes the fundamental substrate of our civilization, its alignment with the physical world must be precise and verifiable. By embracing Geofeed and Signed Geofeed, we are not just fixing a technical glitch; we are reclaiming digital sovereignty and building a more resilient, transparent, and efficient global network. The map of the Internet should no longer be a series of educated guesses—it should be a reflection of the truth provided by those who build it.