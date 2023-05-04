Home / Industry

Subdomain Hijacking Vulnerabilities Report: One in Five DNS Records Are Left in a State in Which They Are Vulnerable to Subdomain Hijacking

  • May 04, 2023
Global businesses rely on the internet for everything—websites, email, authentication, voice over IP (VoIP), and more. It’s part of an organization’s external attack surface and needs to be continuously monitored for cybercrime attacks and fraud. The domain name system (DNS) is essentially the phonebook of the internet, and DNS records housekeeping is one of the worst managed tasks.

  • 21% of DNS records point to content that does not resolve; this can leave companies vulnerable to subdomain hijacking.
  • 82% of records are hosted on the cloud; this opens up more risk to businesses.
  • Some companies with large portfolios use many different cloud providers. This indicates decentralized management of their cloud providers, making it a challenge for them to have a good oversight of all their DNS records.

We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase online security against brand risks.

