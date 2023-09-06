Radix Launches RFP for a Registry Service Provider (RSP)

|
Radix today announced the beginning of its invite-only Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the selection of a Registry Service Provider (RSP). Radix currently manages over 7 million domains across extensions that include .Online, .Store, .Tech, .Website, .Space, .Press, .Site, .Host, .Fun, .Uno, .Pw and .In.net.
Within the next 24 hours, Radix will be sending across invites to chosen service providers that it feels are most strategically aligned and technically adept at meeting its requirements. In addition, credible service providers with vast experience in running large TLDs are able to request for an invite here.
The timeline for this RFP process is as follows:
Interested parties can reach out to [email protected] to seek further information.
