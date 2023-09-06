Home / Industry

Radix Launches RFP for a Registry Service Provider (RSP)

By Radix  (Sponsored Post) Domain Names for the New Internet
  • September 06, 2023
  • Views: 496

Radix today announced the beginning of its invite-only Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the selection of a Registry Service Provider (RSP). Radix currently manages over 7 million domains across extensions that include .Online, .Store, .Tech, .Website, .Space, .Press, .Site, .Host, .Fun, .Uno, .Pw and .In.net.

Within the next 24 hours, Radix will be sending across invites to chosen service providers that it feels are most strategically aligned and technically adept at meeting its requirements. In addition, credible service providers with vast experience in running large TLDs are able to request for an invite here.

The timeline for this RFP process is as follows:

  1. RFP form submission: By 15th September 2023
  2. QnA with the Radix Team: By 22nd September 2023
  3. Proposal submission: By 16th October 2023
  4. Follow-up and clarification questions by Radix: 16th October Onwards
  5. Intimation of the selected Registry Service Provider: 30th November 2023

Interested parties can reach out to [email protected] to seek further information.

By Radix, Domain Names for the New Internet

Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.

