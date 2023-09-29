Home / Blogs

An Equal Seat at the Table: My Journey Into Multi-Stakeholder Internet Governance at ICANN 53

By Javier Rúa-Jovet ccNSO Councilor

ICANN 53, in beautiful Buenos Aires, was the first time I experienced multi-stakeholder Internet governance (yearn to get back to Argentina!)

Back then, I represented, as chair, the Latin American Forum of Telecommunications Regulators (REGULATEL), an observer org in GAC.

I remember my amazement… I was astounded by an institutional framework and work-culture that not only allowed, but also encouraged individuals and non-governmental entities to lead, at least in a very particular set of global policymaking efforts (within the limited remit of DNS governance). It was a space for international participation that did not pay too much attention to sovereign statehood; an open forum for citizens of non-independent territories, like my country, Puerto Rico. A multi-stakeholder, not multilateral, haven. It was something truly rare, unique, different. Non-independent countries—and people like me from said jurisdictions—with a significant role in the transnational Internet domain name system policy space. An equal seat at the table. Incredible. And I’ve been hooked since.

I quickly learned that multi-stakeholder work meant hundreds of conference calls at all hours, email lists, and meetings all over the planet. But it was worth it. Private and public equal stakeholders of all kinds trying to choose what unites over what divides, striving to put aside prejudices and preconceptions, to listen, understand, agree, and solve common problems. Then, hopefully—and extraordinarily—the deep socialization in this great ritual of participation generates accepted and legitimate transnational rules.

Happy Birthday, ICANN!

For a deeper dive on “Non-sovereign Territories in DNS Governance”, check out my article in the July 2023 edition of theccNSO Newsletter.

This post is part of a series presented by CircleID in collaboration with the ICANN community, celebrating ICANN’s 25th anniversary. We’ve partnered with ICANN to amplify this milestone and actively encourage contributions. We warmly welcome you to share your essays for potential publication.

By Javier Rúa-Jovet, ccNSO Councilor

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics