WhoisXML API Newly Registered Domains V2 (NRD2) Achieved Massive Coverage Growth

WhoisXMl API is proud to announce data quality improvements of the Newly Registered Domains V2 (NRD2) Data Feed, specifically an 89% increase in total coverage over the last 12 months. Moreover, the data feed recorded a 153.95% increase in activity for the top 10 country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs).
This achievement reflects our company’s commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and reliable domain data to individuals and organizations seeking a safer and more transparent Internet. The WhoisXML API research and development team continues to search for advanced techniques for monitoring domain registrations, expirations, and updates faster and more efficiently.
NRD2 Data Feed is an extensive repository of newly registered domains (NRDs) detected, aggregated, and made available for download daily. Across all TLD types, the records in our daily files now add up to an average of 250,000+ newly added domains and 340,000+ newly expired domains across 7,596+ gTLDs and ccTLDs.
Aside from the list of NRDs, users subscribed to the Professional, Enterprise, and Ultimate plans will also have access to the new domains’ WHOIS data for deeper context, including:
Additionally, ccTLD data is available through our Newly Registered Domains V2 (NRD2) Enterprise and Ultimate packages.
NRD2 daily files are available in CSV or JSON format. You can check the documentation for more information, including a list of supported TLDs, average file sizes, and download options.
The data feed provides valuable insights into domain registration data useful for:
WhoisXML API is committed to continuously improving the coverage and quality of NRD intelligence and related services as part of our mission to help make the Internet more secure.
You may download NRD data feed samples for free here or contact us for more information about how new domain intelligence can enrich your processes and solutions.
