WhoisXML API Launches New and Improved Website Categorization Products

WhoisXML API is thrilled to introduce a new version of Website Categorization API and Website Categorization Database. The product line now offers an enhanced website categorization model with additional context and is powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, offering overall better stability and accuracy.
The website categorization products can classify websites into 83 categories, allowing more precise and hyper-targeted website categorization. The API results and database files continue to show the confidence score for each category and a website’s country code for transparency and geographical context.
Specific improvements to the website categorization products include:
You can test the new Website Categorization API now or download a database sample file here.
With better stability and more contextual information, Website Categorization API and Website Categorization Database can significantly enhance specific business processes, including:
Don’t hesitate to contact us for more information about how our website categorization intelligence can empower existing systems and processes.
