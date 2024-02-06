Mozilla Launches Monitor Plus, A Comprehensive Privacy Service

Photo: JHVEPhoto / Adobe Stock

Mozilla is launching Mozilla Monitor Plus, a premium service priced at $8.99 per month annually, promising to detect and remove users’ personal information from over 190 data broker sites. The service aims to enhance online privacy by monitoring various sources, including social media, apps, and browser trackers.

In partnership with Onerep, Mozilla Monitor Plus efficiently scans for user data and initiates removal requests, typically processed within 7 to 14 days. Although not all data can be removed, Mozilla commits to persistent efforts and guides Plus members on personal data removal.

Building on the existing Mozilla Monitor, the new subscription offers added benefits like an initial free scan and ongoing monthly scans for data brokers. This expansion complements Mozilla’s array of privacy services, including Mozilla VPN and Firefox Relay, strengthening its position in digital privacy.

Despite the prevalence of privacy services, distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent providers is challenging. Mozilla’s established reputation as a privacy-centric organization could position it as a reliable choice in the cluttered landscape of privacy services.