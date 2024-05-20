Home / Industry

Subdomain Hijacking in the News Again - What is It?

By CSC  (Sponsored Post) We are the business behind business
  • May 20, 2024
  • Views: 405

In recent news, more than 13,000 subdomains of brands were hijacked for a large spam campaign that “leverages the trust associated with these domains to circulate spam and malicious phishing emails by the millions each day, cunningly using their credibility and stolen resources to slip past security measures.”

Our infographic explains how subdomain hijacking happens, and why it’s so difficult to detect.

Subdomain monitoring At CSC, we understand that it’s a challenge for companies to account for all their digital assets, and recognize which ones are critical, functional, or redundant. Our Subdomain Monitoring solution provides daily alerts of your CSC-managed DNS records, giving you the visibility and contextualized alerts you need to make informed decisions on your DNS zone records to maintain cyber hygiene and prevent a subdomain hijack.

Find out more about Subdomain Monitoring.

By CSC, We are the business behind business

We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase online security against brand risks.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics