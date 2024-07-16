Senators Introduce COPIED Act to Combat AI-Driven Deepfakes

In a bipartisan effort to address the growing threat of deepfakes, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) have introduced the Content Origin Protection and Integrity from Edited and Deepfaked Media Act (COPIED Act). This new legislation aims to establish federal guidelines for marking, authenticating, and detecting AI-generated content to protect against AI-driven theft and misuse.

The COPIED Act mandates the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to create standards for content provenance, watermarking, and synthetic content detection to ensure transparency and prevent tampering. It empowers content creators, including journalists, artists, and musicians, to control the use of their work by attaching provenance information, which AI tools must respect.

Violators of the COPIED Act could face enforcement from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general, as well as lawsuits from affected content owners. The bill also prohibits tampering with or disabling AI provenance information, aiming to safeguard the authenticity and ownership of digital content.